SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The last time Tosh Baker made consecutive starts for Notre Dame football, eventual All-America left tackle and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Joe Alt had yet to start a college football game. Baker, then a redshirt freshman, made his first two career starts at left tackle in the third and fourth games of Notre Dame's 2021 season. A concussion in practice the following week kept Baker sidelined, opened the door for Michael Carmody to reclaim a starting spot and then Alt eventually jumped ahead of both of them to make his starting debut in the sixth game of the season against Virginia Tech. As Alt took the next step in his NFL audition with Thursday's Pro Day on Notre Dame's campus, Baker was working to make sure he can start two consecutive games once again by sticking in the lineup for the 2024 season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-8, 321-pound Baker started the season-ending Sun Bowl in December after Alt and right tackle Blake Fisher opted out of the game. It was his first true start — he technically started the Ohio State game as a tight end/extra tackle — since those games in 2021. "That was awesome for me," Baker said Wednesday. "Great to be out there with the guys and just playing my heart out."

Baker could have responded negatively to being stuck on the bench for nearly the entirety of the past two seasons. The former four-star recruit out of Phoenix Pinnacle came to Notre Dame with a lot of promise. Rivals ranked him as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 137 overall in the 2020 class. Meanwhile, Alt and Fisher were showing that star ratings can be misleading. Alt, as a three-star recruit, far exceeded external expectations for his college career. Fisher, a five-star recruit, like won't reach the first-round draft projections that were once associated with his potential. Baker admitted that the idea of transferring crossed his mind in the last two years, but he was never close to leaving. "What kept me here is two things: the guys in the O-line room and being able to learn from Joe and Blake," Baker said. "A lot of guys in my position would have left and hit the road. I love Notre Dame, the guys in the room and I love our coaching staff. I knew I was going to be able to grow to my full potential here and that's why I stayed. I learned so much from Joe and Blake. I was able to bounce ideas off each other. When I needed to improve on certain things, I'd go to them and I'd ask for tips and stuff. "They're here [Wednesday] and I was still able to bounce ideas off them today, which is so great they came back. They love this place. I love this place, and that's what makes Notre Dame special." Baker would like to be able to mimic Alt and Fisher in different ways. He admired Alt's ability to see the game and the preparation that went into it. He'd like to be able to show quick twitch off the ball and use power in movement like Fisher.