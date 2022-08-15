 InsideNDSports - Time to submit your questions for Tuesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
Time to submit your questions for Tuesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

The Notre Dame football team huddles afte a recent practice at the Irish Athletics Center.
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this Tuesday at noon (EDT) at insidendsports.com. The chat was moved up a day because of coverage conflicts on Wednesday.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-aug-16-2022-13726.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Tuesday afternoon. Notre Dame Football Live Chat will remain in weekly mode throughout training camp and the 2022 regular season.

