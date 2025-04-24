Published Apr 24, 2025
Ranking the Contenders: Four-star TE Ian Premer sets official visits
Greg Smith  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@GregSmithRivals

One of the top tight ends in the country for the 2026 class has narrowed things down in his recruitment. Great Bend (Kan.) High four-star tight end Ian Premer dropped his top five on Wednesday night.

Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Notre Dame have made the cut. Those schools will also get official visits from the Kansas native. The dates are as follows:

Michigan: May 30

Kansas: June 6

Notre Dame: June 10

Iowa State: June 13

Kansas State: June 20

With those visits now set, let's rank the contenders for the elite tight end from the Midwest.

1) Kansas State

The Wildcats enter the official visit season for Premer as the favorites. He grew up a fan of the program, has been to campus many times and just saw the Wildcats hold onto Linkon Cure last cycle. Forming a nice duo with Cure could be tough to pass up.

2) Kansas

The Jayhawks have also gotten Premer on campus several times and has been a key target for the program. Kansas has a lot of momentum recruiting inside the state this cycle. The team currently has verbal commitments from five of the top ten prospects in Kansas. But landing Premer would mean the most.

3) Iowa State

I have a hard time picturing Premer leaving Kansas but if he did I have Iowa State as the likely destination. Life in Ames is similar to Manhattan and Lawrence so that wouldn’t be much of an adjustment. But coach Matt Campbell and his staff do a great job of connecting with prospects and are building another nice regional class.

4) Tie: Michigan and Notre Dame

Ironically, the teams on the list that are closest to competing for the College Football Playoff are way behind here for me. It’s very difficult to see Premer going to a school far away from home but these two blue bloods will get a chance to host him. The tight end tradition at Notre Dame is excellent and Michigan has a lot of momentum as a program right now. Still, it’ll take a lot for these schools to be serious contenders.

