How ND QB Tyler Buchner's twisted journey is now powering his ascent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tyler Buchner was a seventh-grader when his brash aspirations last brought him to the campus of The Ohio State University for what he considered an unofficial recruiting visit.Fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news