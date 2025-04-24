Chat Transcript: Who are Notre Dame's top prospects for next year's draft?

► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps , what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We’ll be back LIVE Monday night at 7 ET for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps .

Eric Hansen: Because of the nice weather, only the no spitting rule will be enforced today.

OK off we go ...

Manny from San Pedro, Calif.: Eric!!! I have draft fever! Looking ahead to next year. Does any player on the roster have the potential to be a 2026 first round pick?

Eric Hansen: Manny!!! The only prescription for your draft fever is more cowbell!!! Or maybe me answering your question. Potential is the key word in your question, not slam dunk, because so much can happen. Let's start with Jeremiyah Love, who has two years of college eligibility, but we all think/know he'll come out after 2025. Running backs aren't highly valued in most drafts, but Love could be an exception based on his 2025 production. Beyond that, the only other one that jumps out at me is Charles Jagusah and maybe, maybe Malachi Fields with a monster year. Jagusah had only played in three college games and has college eligibility through 2027, but he's got unicorn talent. Some of the other offensive linemen could push toward that type of ceiling, but I'm not ready to say first round potential at this point. Leonard Moore, I think, will be an All-American at corner, but he won't be eligible in the next draft ... not until the 2027 draft.

Bob from Oxnard, Calif.: Hi Eric. Assume for purposes of this question that Greathouse, Fields, Faison, and Pauling are our first four receivers. Based on that assumption, whom do you think will be our # 5 and 6 receivers in Coral Gables? Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Hi Bob. That's not a crazy assumption, your 1-4. ... So 5 and 6? I think Micah Gilbert is the most likely, and then it gets tough. I'll go out on a limb and say Elijah Burress, but KK Smith and Cam Williams are in that conversation as well. Cam is the wide card.

Kevin from Calgary: Happy Thursday, Eric! I can’t believe some of the “sky is falling” commentary some people have posted in light of Marcus Freeman indicating he might add Tyler Buchner to the QB room this fall. From some suggesting the coach doesn’t have confidence in CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey to others believing it will force Minchey into some mythical pre-season transfer portal. Can you offer a sane and sober (thanks goodness at least you adhere to the no drinking policy) explanation as to why this is a good thing for the Irish? As always, thanks for the chats!

Eric Hansen: Happy Thursday, Kevin! As far as your question ... wait, what? If I didn't know you from your questions in previous chats and emails, this would have been evidence that I need to reinstate the "no drinking" rule. This can't be real ... can it?

Let me answer your question that you have at the end. This makes sense in so many ways. Angeli leaves and ND has three scholarship quarterbacks, one of whom was playing high school football last fall. He's never going to move up on the wide receiver depth chart. He's earned the respect from his teammates by doing whatever it takes to help the team AS A WALKON. That included playing scout-team QB ahead of the Navy and Army games last season. It's all about depth, not introducing a late competitor to the QB competition.

Pogo from Madison: As always, appreciate your insights and willingness to host the chats. They can be a beacon of hope on an otherwise dreary workday.

Two questions. First, acknowledging there are some variables yet in play, how would you rate the positions in terms of overall strength. Also, I’m wondering if you’ve ever seen a student athlete leave the football program early with better overall vibes than Steve Angeli. Between getting his degree, his love for ND, his memorable performances, and being a consummate teammate, I can’t think of anyone who transferred who the fans appreciate as much as him. Thanks as always (and sorry this came in 2 parts.).

Eric Hansen: Pogo, thank you, and every time I see your name, it makes me smile. With a cool name or nickname like that, you could have sent it in 87 parts, and I would have answered it. Position group strength now or on Aug. 31 when the season starts? Let's go with a happy medium of the start of training camp, where 12 more freshmen, two more transfers and several newly healthy players are added into the mix. I'm going 1. Running backs, 2. Linebackers, 3. O-Line, 4. Corners, 5. Defensive Ends ... all those on the highest tier. Next tier: 6. Safeties, 7. QBs. Next tier after that: 8. Interior D-Line, 9. TEs, 10. WRs. These could move around a bit during camp, especially wide receivers. It's funny last year at this time Linebackers and O-line would have been at or near the bottom.

As far as other transfers vs. Angeli, it's hard to find a comparison. I agree with your sentiments. There will be a lot of Irish fans cheering for him every week except Nov. 22, when Syracuse comes to Notre Dame Stadium.

Alex from Cincinnati: Hi Eric. Do you think that given the depth on the offensive line that ND will rotate some players into the O-Line rotation like Sullivan Absher or Guerby Lambert?

Eric Hansen: Hi Alex. I do not. Offensive line is the anti-rotation position group in that rotating goes counter to the "five sets of eyes as one" principle. The only one I can remember recently was Tommy Kraemer/Robert Hainsey at RT one year. Now what ND would like is to be 10 deep and have a strong replacement at each position if there's an injury/

Ryan Frankfort illinois: Good afternoon Eric how did Jaiden Ashberry look during The spring GO IRISH 🏈🏈🏈☘️☘️☘️ also Freeman didn’t mention Chris Terek Yesterday will he back for camp.

Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan. Let's start with Chris Terek. Given that Chris had a couple of different surgeries on different parts of his body, that would have been a good follow-up question. Shame on us for not thinking of it. But I think he was trying to simply the report by saying Cooper Flanagan was the only player who would not be ready by the start of training camp or the start of the season. So while he did mention several players by name coming back from injury, he did not mention them all -- Jalen Stroman for example. Terek was another. ... As far as Jaiden Ausberry. I think he had a solid spring and he'll be in the rotation, but I think Sneed, Bowen and Viliamu-Asa had stronger surges among the linebackers.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!!!!!!!! Thanks for hosting. First I want to wish the best to Steve Angeli at his new destination. He carried himself with class throughout his time at ND. It seems that his Bergen Catholic connections followed him to Syracuse per your article. I began my ND education in 1975 and learned of the catholic league in the Chicago area for the first time. I never thought that today there would be a NJ state wide catholic league. Just to name a few from ND; Angeli Bergen Catholic, Shumate Don Bosco, Baumann Red Bank Catholic, Lewis Mater Dei, Burress Depaul, Wimbush St Peters. Cross St Joes Montvale etc. Players travel within the state and to the state to get into these programs. Gone for the most part are the days of Brandy Wells coming from Montclair, NJ to ND. Which leads to my question. Adom Shuler stayed in his home town of Irvington. What can you tell us about that decision? Adon is an exciting & driven player. Curious as to what drives him.

Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You beat Manny on the exclamation points today. To your question, it's been a long time since I spoke to Adon about Irvington and I don't think we ever talked about it on the context of "why not a Catholic school?" But I do know his dad Don as a standout player at Irvington, and Adon takes A LOT of pride in his hometown and in giving back to the youth there. He's got two younger brothers, too, if I'm not mistaken. Coach Smoke, Ashley Pierre, was his HS coach, and he felt like he was in really good hands there too. Shuler is driven by big dreams and backing that up with hard work and strong values. Really, really impressive young man.

Jack from Strongsville,Ohio: Hi Eric. I want to thank you for all your great work with FB and WBB this season. Hopefully for you some R & R is on the near horizon. I would like to ask about Steve Angeli from maybe a different angle. Both you and Tyler have indicated that Carr and Minchey have greater upside than Steve. But Angeli has shown in big situations, the Bowl game after Hartman left and the closing minutes in the first half of the CFP semi final game that he can play. Given that he has all the experience and Marcus Freeman has gone with experienced players in fifth year players Hartman and Leonard in the last 2 years and the fact that the first 7 games in 2025 include Miami, A & M, Boise State, Arkansas, and USC isn't it a big gamble to let Angeli leave and depend on a qb whether Carr or MInchey that has virtually no experience?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jack, thanks for your compliments. I think you want to convince me this is a mistake more than you want my opinion on whether not naming Steve as the starter was a mistake. So, I'm trying to figure out the best way to answer your question and give you useful information without making it sound like I'm disrespecting Steve Angeli. From 2009 to 2021, 10 of the starting QBs on those national championship teams were first-year starters. So, other coaches have made similar decisions that worked out. 2. Steve's body of work as a starter is much smaller than either Sam Hartman's or Riley Leonard's.

The calculation you have to make as a coach is not just what you see on the field in the moment, but how might the picture change 3 months, 6 months, a year from now? I believe the coaching staff saw a QB in Angeli with a high floor but who also had reached his ceiling. And additional exposure might have resulted in teams being able to figure out to bring to light his limitations. They saw in the other two QBs higher potential, and a timeline that would tap into that potential in the coming season. I hope that makes some sense for you.

Roger from Peoria: Hello Eric!! When you first began your career covering college sports, did you ever anticipate you would also need to cover antitrust litigation? I understand the Judge has issued an Order telling both sides to resolve her concerns about the roster limits (she apparently seeks grandfathered status beyond 105 for those currently on rosters) within 14 days or the entire settlement (much of which involves $$$$$), will not be approved. And, the NCAA continues to lobby Congress for antitrust Immunity! I am seriously concerned College Athletics is so changed to the point myself and many others will lose interest. Annual Portal Transfers!! NIL $$$$$!! Can you offer any solace to walk me off the ledge? And GO IRISH!!! Hopefully never "IRISH GONE!?!?

Eric Hansen: Hello Roger!! For the first time, I'm not edging my own self toward the ledge, but I am questioning whether the new college sports dynamic is going to change what we love about college sports. The transfer cycle in women's basketball is a great place to start, with tampering, unregulated agents and more than 1,500 players nationally entering the portal before it closed yesterday. And getting rid of walk-ons possibly? I'm all for what's fair and I can live with some changes and last year in college football was the most fun I've had in my career covering a team. And if it would just stay there ... but it won't ... and I have concerns about what it will become.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, congratulations on making it to the end of spring practice. I know you have worked so hard these past several months and are looking forward to a little breather. Thanks for doing a great job keeping us all informed. After seeing the team as much as you could this spring, what do you think are the ceiling and floor for this team? Leadership will be very important based on what you saw in the spring, can you name some players who showed the potential to be captains, or strong leaders on the field? Finally, what do you think of Angeli‘s choice of Syracuse? Do you think he should have looked at a few more schools and considered somewhere where he would essentially had been guaranteed to be the starter?Do you think he will be able to be out Rickie Collins? As always, thanks so much for hosting the chats. I look forward to them every week.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. Thanks for always giving me lots to think about in terms of great questions. Can you believe there were two Maries on the women's basketball chat Monday? It's like two Darrins in the old sitcom Bewitched! To your questions. Lots, lots more blanks to fill in, but barring injury I feel good about this being a team that will qualify for the College Football Playoff or at least be in strong contention for it. Ceiling is tougher, because of the missing pieces I haven't seen, but I would not rule out this team being able to win a playoff game or more.

There's a lot of strong leadership candidates, and yet that's very back burner for me in the spring. Those start to emerge in the spring, getting stronger in the summer and then really come to the forefront at the first puff of adversity in training camp. So, I can throw out some names, but these are not predictions of captains, but Drayk Bowen, Adon Shuler, maybe even Jordan Botelho on defense ... Aamil Wagner, Ashton Craig, Jeremiyah Love, maybe even Jaden Greathouse on offense.

I like Syracuse for Angeli. and I don't think he would have picked the Orange if he and the coaching staff didn't think he could beat out Collins, but good point. He'll still have to compete.