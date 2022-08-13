Another ACL injury truncates Notre Dame WR Avery Davis' comeback story

The injury comes 7 ½ months after Davis suffered an ACL tear in his left knee last November against Navy.

Projected starter Avery Davis , a sixth-year grad senior and likely repeat captain, is out for the season, it was announced Saturday via Twitter. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound Cedar Hill, Texas, product suffered an ACL injury to his right knee Friday in practice.

And along with it, the team’s tenuous depth at wide receiver took a massive hit.

SOUTH BEND, Ind, — Three weeks away from its 2023 season opener, Notre Dame’s football’s most inspirational comeback story took an unexpected and unfortunate turn.

The latest injury leaves Notre Dame with seven scholarship wide receivers, only five of whom were healthy enough to fully take part in practice on Friday. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is scheduled to meet with the media Saturday at noon EDT after practice.

Davis, who originally came to Notre Dame as a quarterback, caught 27 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns in nine games for the Irish in 2021

“I could sit here all day and talk about Avery,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said last Friday. “I mean, he’s been here six years, has played five positions. He's made some plays in absolutely critical moments. He gets hurt, he’s back ready to go for his teammates — makes the selfless decision to be here.

“You can show clips of third down, and of him answering the bell. You can show clips (of) four-minute offense, and him making a big block. Like every time we needed a spark or needed a play or somebody to do their job the right way — how big, how small, it doesn’t matter — he’s always stepped up.

“We’ve had a lot of guys that garner respect through my last five and a half years here. He might garner as much respect as any player in that locker room that I’ve seen. And that’s a testament to his character and who he is.”

Fifth-ranked Notre Dame opens Sept. 3 at No. 2 Ohio State.