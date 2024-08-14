This $24 deal for an annual subscription to Inside ND Sports expires soon
With Notre Dame football's preseason training camp rolling into its third week, Inside ND Sports is offering a special deal for new subscribers.
The first year of an Inside ND Sports subscription is now available for just $24! That's a savings of nearly $76 off the regular rate for an annual subscription.
Click here to take advantage of the deal with promo code NDCAMP24. No period needed for the promo code.
A subscription to Inside ND Sports grants you access to the premium analysis and recruiting coverage of Notre Dame football provided by Eric Hansen and Tyler James. It also provides access to The Insider Lounge message board, where information is shared first with the subscriber community. An Inside ND Sports subscription also makes available content from around the Rivals network, its team sites and a crew of national recruiting analysts.
Don't miss out on this limited-time offer. This $24 deal ends Friday night (Aug. 16).
Related Content
► Intel: The latest on Deuce Knight (Tuesday 8/13 update)
► Deuce Knight becomes Notre Dame's highest-ranked commit in new Rivals250
► Watch List Watch: Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser lands on Butkus Award list
► Marcus Freeman's defining 3rd year begins with Notre Dame No. 7 in AP poll
► Riley Leonard finds new level of mental, physical preparation in ND camp
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports