With Notre Dame football's preseason training camp rolling into its third week, Inside ND Sports is offering a special deal for new subscribers.

The first year of an Inside ND Sports subscription is now available for just $24! That's a savings of nearly $76 off the regular rate for an annual subscription.

Click here to take advantage of the deal with promo code NDCAMP24. No period needed for the promo code.

A subscription to Inside ND Sports grants you access to the premium analysis and recruiting coverage of Notre Dame football provided by Eric Hansen and Tyler James. It also provides access to The Insider Lounge message board, where information is shared first with the subscriber community. An Inside ND Sports subscription also makes available content from around the Rivals network, its team sites and a crew of national recruiting analysts.

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer. This $24 deal ends Friday night (Aug. 16).