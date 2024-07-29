Ready or not, college football season is almost here. And if a reminder was needed, the annual preseason watch lists will provide one ahead of the 2024 season. Inside ND Sports will track all of the preseason watch lists that mention Notre Dame football players and coaches. Keep up with all the watch list mania right here in our Watch List Watch. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Riley Leonard made the preseason Maxwell Award watch list last year as a member of Duke's football program. He found himself on the list again Monday representing Notre Dame ahead of the 2024 season. Leonard, who completed an undergraduate transfer this past winter, was one of 80 names to make the watch list for the annual award given to the most outstanding college football player. Leonard's 2023 season was limited by multiple injuries, which started to pile up in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30. Leonard finished the season with 1,102 passing yards and three passing touchdowns by completing 95 of his 165 attempts (57.6%). Leonard also rushed for 352 yards and four touchdowns on 58 carries. He made the 2023 preseason list following a breakout 2022 season in which he completed 63.8% of his passes (250-of-392) for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed 124 times for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Maxwell Award, which was founded in 1937, has been won by a Notre Dame player seven times: Leon Hart (1949), Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), Jim Lynch (1966), Ross Browner (1977), Brady Quinn (2006) and Manti Te'o (2012). Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won the award last season. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman joined 20 other coaches on Monday's preseason watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy. The award recognizes the college football coach who finds success on the field with an emphasis on scholarship, leadership and integrity. Freeman was on the preseason watch list prior to the 2023 season as well, but he did not make it ahead of his debut season in 2022. Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list prior to each of his final four seasons with the Irish. Kelly won it following the 2018 season. He became the only Notre Dame coach to do so since the award's inception in 1976. Florida State's Mike Norvell won it last season. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE