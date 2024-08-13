While quarterback Deuce Knight has generated plenty of discussion on the status of his verbal commitment to Notre Dame in the past few weeks, Knight’s recruiting ranking continues to rise. In the Tuesday update of the Rivals250 for the 2025 class, Rivals moved Knight up 21 spots to No. 31 overall. That makes him Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commitment in its class of 22 pledges. If he remains in that position by the end of the recruiting cycle, Knight would be in the conversation to receive a fifth star. Knight, whose impressive offseason included a strong performance at the Rivals Five-Star in late June, made unofficial visits to Auburn and Ole Miss in late July. However, he’s yet to withdraw his commitment to the Irish. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

QB Deuce Knight

Now: No. 31 overall, No. 2 dual-threat quarterback Previously: No. 52 overall, No. 1 dual-threat quarterback

DE Christopher Burgess Jr.

Now: No. 41 overall, No. 2 SDE Previously: No. 37 overall, No. 2 SDE

OT Will Black

Now: No. 49 overall, No. 7 offensive tackle Previously: No. 62 overall, No. 7 offensive tackle



CB Dallas Golden

Now: No. 71 overall, No. 9 cornerback Previously: No. 154 overall, No. 15 cornerback



LB Anthony Sacca

Now: No. 100 overall, No. 9 outside linebacker Previously: No. 72 overall, No. 9 outside linebacker

OT Owen Strebig

Now: No. 101 overall, No. 12 offensive tackle Previously: No. 64 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle

OT Matty Augustine

Now: No. 233 overall, No. 22 offensive tackle Previously: No. 224 overall, No. 23 offensive tackle

CB Mark Zackery

Now: No. 241 overall, No. 24 cornerback Previously: No. 247 overall, No. 23 cornerback

TE James Flanigan

Now: No. 245 overall, No. 10 tight end Previously: Outside Rivals250, No. 10 tight end

S JaDon Blair

Now: No. 247 overall, No. 25 safety Previously: outside of Rivals250, No. 30 safety

Notre Dame targets in Rivals250

As Notre Dame works to put together a new list of wide receiver targets, the two remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball remained in the Rivals100: linebackers Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Madden Faraimo. Owusu-Boateng was promoted to a five-star recruit on Monday. He moved up 10 spots to No. 18 overall as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2025 class. Faraimo, a four-star recruit, moved up one spot to No. 56 overall as the No. 5 outside linebacker.