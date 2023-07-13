Watch List Watch: Dodd Trophy eyes Notre Dame football's Marcus Freeman
With preseason camps quickly approaching, college football's annual awards for the top players and coaches in the sport have started to release their preseason watch lists.
Inside ND Sports will track all the Notre Dame mentions in our annual Watch List Watch. Let's get to watchin'.
Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy watch list
Following a 9-4 record in his debut season as a head coach, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman found himself on a preseason watch list of 21 FBS coaches for the 2023 edition of The Dodd Trophy.
The annual coach of the year award "celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy."
Freeman was joined on the list by four opposing coaches on the 2023 schedule: NC State's Dave Doeren, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Wake Forest's Dave Clawson.
Brian Kelly became the first Notre Dame coach to win the Dodd Trophy in 2018. The Dodd Trophy has been awarded every year since 1976.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
CB Jaden Mickey nominated for AFCA Good Works Team
Sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey was nominated by Notre Dame for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team. Mickey was one of 73 FBS players highlighted by the AFCA for impacting their communities.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports