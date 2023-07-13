Inside ND Sports will track all the Notre Dame mentions in our annual Watch List Watch. Let's get to watchin'.

With preseason camps quickly approaching, college football's annual awards for the top players and coaches in the sport have started to release their preseason watch lists.

Following a 9-4 record in his debut season as a head coach, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman found himself on a preseason watch list of 21 FBS coaches for the 2023 edition of The Dodd Trophy.

The annual coach of the year award "celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy."

Freeman was joined on the list by four opposing coaches on the 2023 schedule: NC State's Dave Doeren, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Wake Forest's Dave Clawson.

Brian Kelly became the first Notre Dame coach to win the Dodd Trophy in 2018. The Dodd Trophy has been awarded every year since 1976.

