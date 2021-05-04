Mike Brey's coaching staff reboot is taking shape. Brey is targeting former Notre Dame assistant and current Dayton associate head coach Anthony Solomon to fill a spot on his coaching staff, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. Per Thamel's report, Solomon is expected to become the associate head coach at Notre Dame.

Anthony Solomon has served on Mike Brey's Notre Dame staff twice before. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Solomon, 56, has served on Brey's staff at Notre Dame twice before. He was most recently an assistant from 2008-16 and an important member of the 2015 and 2016 Elite Eight runs. He primarily worked with Notre Dame's guards and was involved in the development of Jerian Grant and Demetrius Jackson. In those eight seasons, Notre Dame went to six NCAA tournaments. Solomon was also on staff from 2000-03, Brey's first three years at Notre Dame. He left to become the head coach at St. Bonaventure in 2003.