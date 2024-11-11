Notebook: Notre Dame football finally gets a transfer reunion in Tyree

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) will be back at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, and with his new team, Virginia. (Photo by Alexander Hicks. USA TODAY Sports Network)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Given that there are 32 former Notre Dame football players still bouncing around on active college rosters elsewhere, it seems quite late in the season for the first one to pop up on the same field against his former team. That’s the collision course grad senior wide receiver Chris Tyree is on, though, as his new team, Virginia (5-4), looks to spoil AP No. 8 Notre Dame’s Senior Day, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (3:30 p.m. EST, NBC/Peacock). The Irish (8-1) did play against ex-Irish offensive lineman Joey Tanona’s transfer destination, Purdue, back on Sept. 14, but Tanona didn’t see action in the 66-7 ND road romp. Tyree has played in all seven of nine games for the Cavaliers in 2024 with five starts. The former four-star prospect from Virginia is the team’s third-leading receiver, with 22 catches, good for 122 yards. He’s also returned eight kickoffs for a 21.5 average, returned one punt for 11 yards, and gained 25 yards on three rushes.

Tyree’s most productive game was his most recent, Virginia’s 24-19 upset of previously ranked Pittsburgh. In that game, he caught four passes for 42 yards and had a 13-yard run. He spent four seasons in South Bend, and played in 49 career games, with most of those coming at his original position at which he was recruited — running back. But Tyree’s ties to the program isn’t an issue for ND head coach Marcus Freeman, beyond his former player's talent. “There’s a new offensive coordinator, obviously, new signals, new terminology,” Freeman said during his weekly Monday press conference, “so I'm not concerned about that. But I really respect Chris as a person, as a football player. “Just glad he's got his Notre Dame degree, and he's a talented football player that we'll have to account for in the special teams battle and also the offensive phase.” Tyree was one of four wide receivers who jumped into the transfer portal last December in and around the time wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey was purged and eventually replaced by Mike Brown. Tyree is the only one of the four making a consistent impact in 2024, though injuries have played a role in a couple of cases. Junior Tobias Merriweather made his season debut for Cal on Friday night, coming back from a chronic injury, as the Golden Bears (5-4) notched their first ACC win, 46-36 over Wake Forest. Merriweather has six catches for 52 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, UCLA sophomore Rico Flores Jr., has been sidelined for a little over a month for the Bruins (4-5), collecting 12 receptions for 187 yards and a TD in the four games that he did play in. Then there’s TCU sophomore Braylon James, who has played in seven of 10 games for TCU (6-4). He has two catches for six yards, both receptions coming against FCS school Long Island University back on Sept. 7.

The 30th night game in Notre Dame Stadium history on Saturday night ended with a 52-3 Irish victory over Florida State. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

More prime time?

Notre Dame’s 52-3 smashing of Florida State on Saturday was the 30th night game at Notre Dame Stadium and marked the 23rd time the Irish have been winners in those after-hours contests. The only home night game in 2024 easily had the best gameday atmosphere in Notre Dame Stadium to date this season, which made for the perfect backdrop for a critical recruiting weekend less than a month ahead of the early signing period. “I want to make sure I recognize the students again, the crowd, and everyone that had a part of making Saturday night's environment really special,” Freeman said. “It was really a sight to see. It was a great environment, and I know it had an impact on the game.” So why not more night games? “It’s a double-edged sword, as they say,” Freeman said. “The atmosphere and environment is better for night games. We know that. I don't know if it's the lights, crowd or what it is, but there's also a back end of it. And the back end of it is the lack of rest. “You lose the valuable sleep and recovery that you need postgame on Saturdays, especially a night away game, but even at home. And I think our players, obviously, Sunday they have their day off, so they can try to recover a little bit. But coaches? We’re up and we're at it. We’ve got to go. “So, that's the cost of having some of those electric games at night. But again, if [athletic director] Pete [Bevacqua] wants to schedule more night games, I’m all for it.”

A day to remember and honor

Freeman opened his press conference with a nod to Veterans Day and those who have served our country. That includes 30-year-old Irish kicker Eric Goins, a seven-year Army vet who transferred from Citadel after pausing his college football career, and current Irish walk-on and current Army ROTC members and football walk-ons Jerry Rullo and Mick Brown. And Freeman’s father, Michael, is an Air Force veteran. “Silent Generation. That’s my dad,” Marcus Freeman said. “He doesn’t talk much about his time in the service. We don’t spend much time talking about it. I grew up to respect those who serve our country. I have the utmost respect for those who serve for many different reasons. “No, we have never really discussed a lot of the details of his time — his 26 years in the service. That’s kind of real life. I’ve always said this: You learn your greatest lessons from what you see, not from what people say. Sometimes as coaches, we think it’s what we say, but the greatest lessons I’ve learned as a young person is what I saw and what you modeled. “That’s how I gained my opinion and learned lessons about people. It’s the same way with my father. I remind myself the people I’m in a position to lead, learn from me. It’s not always what you say, but it’s what they see.”

Low leverage but high importance

It’s commonly called garbage time or mop-up duty, but Freeman treats the end-of-game opportunities for seldom-used players as something much more coveted and valuable, and he expects those players to do the same. Sixty-seven players saw action on either offense or defense Saturday night for the Irish in the blowout win, and 13 more did exclusively on special teams for a total of 80. Eleven of the 67 that played outside of special teams were making their season debuts. “I think you give the wrong message sometimes when you talk about, ‘Hey, if we’re up by this many points, we’re going to put you in the game.’” Freeman said. “The message is: Always be ready. “You have to prepare no matter if you’re physically getting those practice reps. You have to mentally prepare so that when you get an opportunity, whenever that is to go in the game, that you can get your job done. Because you know what? Sometimes we wish to be starters, but you’re granted the opportunity to get three, four reps at the end of the game. There’s your chance to put something on film that impresses your coaches. “That’s probably the message I’ve heard and that I portray more than anything. You don’t know what your opportunity is going to be and when it’s going to happen, but you have to make sure you’re ready for it.”

Squibs

• Less than 24 hours after Florida State suffered its ninth loss in 10 games, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell decided to purge three coaches from his staff — including coordinators on both sides of the ball. Gone are offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. According to Rivals’ FSU site, The Osceola, Fuller and Atkins had each signed two-year extensions through the 2026 season after the Seminoles' 13-1 season in 2023. Fuller was set to be paid $2 million each of the next two seasons and will be paid a $4 million buyout. Atkins will be paid the $2.7 million he was set to receive over the next two years. Dugans had just one year left on his contract and will receive a buyout of $625,000. FSU has an open date Saturday before finishing out the season against Charleston Southern on Nov. 23 and Florida on Nov. 30. • Freeman on Monday announced the players of the FSU game: Running back Jadarian Price (offense), defensive tackle Rylie Mills (defense) and safety Adon Shuler (special teams). Scout team honorees were Charlie Selna (offense), Brenan Vernon (defense) and Jack Polian (special teams). • Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 in the latest team pass-efficiency defense ratings nationally after holding Florida State to 88 passing yards and a 38% completion rate. Only Texas is ahead of the Irish. ND won that statistical title last season for the first time in school history. • Speaking of outstanding pass defense, Notre Dame grad senior safety Xavier Watts on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Lott Trophy, given annually to the player who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott “by making an impact on and off the field.” Linebacker Manti Te’o (2012) is the lone winner from ND in the first 20 years of the award’s existence.

2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result TV Aug. 31 at Texas A&M W 23-13 ABC Sept. 7 NORTHERN ILLINOIS L 16-14 NBC Sept. 14 at Purdue W 66-7 CBS Sept. 21 MIAMI (OHIO) W 28-3 NBC Sept. 28 LOUISVILLE W 31-24 Peacock Oct. 5 Off Week



Oct. 12 STANFORD W 49-7 NBC Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Tech in Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta W 31-13 ESPN Oct. 26 vs. Navy in MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. W 51-14 ABC Nov. 2 Off Week



Nov. 9 FLORIDA STATE W 52-3 NBC Nov. 16 VIRGINIA 3:30 p.m. NBC Nov. 23 vs. Army West Point in Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y. 7 p.m. NBC Nov. 30 at USC TBA TBA