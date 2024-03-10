Down to seven healthy players Sunday, including former walk-on Sarah Cernugel , the Irish showed how far they’ve come since NC State’s humbling 59-43 of Notre Dame on Feb. 15 with a resilient and defensively opulent 55-51 takedown of the second-seeded Wolfpack (27-6) at Greensboro Coliseum.

With a steady diet of adversity, it’s been a constant reinvention ever since — sometimes within games themselves. And the best version showed up in the ACC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C., against a team that three weeks ago sent the fourth-seeded Irish on their most profound and successful soul-searching mission of a season full of them.

Niele Ivey flashed a wide smile on Notre Dame women’s basketball media day back in October when she admitted full-court pressure in waves was part of her design plan in the coming season to put her deep roster to its best use.

Notre Dame (26-6) closed with a 12-2 run and rolls into NCAA Tourney Selection Sunday on St, Patrick’s Day evening on an eight-game winning streak, with each of the last five against a ranked opponent.

And as a projected No. 3 regional seed, the Irish will get first- and second-round home games.

“Actually our last matchup with NC State I think shifted our team,” said Ivey, who Sunday hoisted the sixth ACC Tourney captured by Notre Dame since it joined the league in 2014 but the first since Hall-of-Fame coach Muffet McGraw’s last Final Four team did so in 2019.

“It shifted the culture, the atmosphere of that game,” Ivey continued. “We didn't play well at all. We kind of were off. We weren't really on the same page that game. So, just putting the mirror in our faces, we really kind of rallied together and just talked about what do we need to do better for us to finish out the season well?

“So, everybody individually gave more, sacrificed more, and committed more to our vision, and that's why we're in this position right now.”

And no one flipped the script from that first NC State game more than freshman Hannah Hidalgo, who took home ACC Tournament MVP honors.

After going 4-of-19 from the field and scoring a career-low 10 points against the Wolfpack, the 5-foot-6 freshman played all 40 minutes on Sunday, scored a game-high 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 88 seconds left and the game-clinching free throw with 10 seconds remaining.

She also stuffed the stat sheet with six rebounds, six assists, two steals and zero turnovers against one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

“I learned to use my left [hand] a little more,” said Hidalgo, who was overplayed to her right defensively in both NC State games. “I noticed in the other game that they iced me and sent me to my left a lot. Watching film with coach Ivey and just realizing how I can score off of that.

“So, they sent me to my left, so what I did was I snaked it and I just had the big — just hold the screen for a little bit longer. I was able to snake in and get to my jump shot or kick out [to the] corner or get all the way to the basket.”

And when she did kick out, junior guard Sonia Citron and senior forward Maddy Westbeld were ready to cash in.

Citron scored Notre Dame’s first seven points of the game and finished with 11 to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Westbeld scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, including back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter that rescued the Irish from their largest deficit of the game, 49-43, and ignited ND’s final 12-2 surge to close the game.

They each played 40 minutes as well.