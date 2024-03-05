The conference recognized her impact Tuesday by naming Hidalgo as its Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. She became the third player and first guard in conference history to win both awards in the same season following Duke center Elizabeth Williams (2012) and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso (2021).

Notre Dame freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo made her mark on the ACC in her first season of women's college basketball.

Hidalgo, who ESPNW ranked as the top point guard and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class at the conclusion of her Haddonfield (N.J.) Paul VI career, set the conference record with 12 ACC Rookie of the Week honors in 17 weeks.

Hidalgo finished the 2023-24 regular season leading the ACC in scoring average with 23.8 points per game, which also ranks third nationally. By surpassing 659 points, Hidalgo set a single-season ACC freshman scoring record. She enters the ACC Tournament, in which the No. 14 Irish (23-6, 13-5) will play Friday at 11 a.m. EST in the quarterfinal round as the No. 4 seed, with 689 points scored this season.

Hidalgo also averages 5.4 assist per game (third-best in the ACC) and 6.5 rebounds per game (16th).

Defensively, Hidalgo leads Division I in total steals (141) and steals per game (4.86). She broke the Notre Dame program record for steals in a season, which was previously set by Skylar Diggins with 114 in 2012-13.

The Nancy Lieberman Award named Hidalgo as one of its five finalists for the best point guard in the country on Monday.

Hidalgo was Notre Dame's lone representative on the 10-player All-ACC First Team. Two of her teammates made the All-ACC Second Team: senior forward Maddy Westbeld and junior guard Sonia Citron.

