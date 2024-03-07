Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman met with the media Thursday after practice 1 of the spring for the Irish. Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Questions may have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

“Mike Mickens now is the defensive backs coach. He'll be responsible for the entire back end. Now, he will have help. [Special teams coordinator] Marty Biagi will take on some assistant DB duties. He'll help coach Mickens in the back end. And Chad Bowden will now be the assistant AD for player personnel. [That’s referred to as] general manager at a lot of different places. But our title, we call it here, is assistant AD for player personnel. And then Dre Brown will move up into Chad’s spot as director of recruiting. So, I just wanted to address that to start and then open up for questions.”

“I’ve got a couple of things, just since the last time I met with you. I’ve got injury updates. Guys that won't be practicing in the spring are Kevin Bauman, Mitchell Evans, Aiden Gobaira, Armel Mukam and Loghan Thomas. And then we've had some staff updates since we last got together. Max Bullough now is our linebackers coach. He’s doing an unbelievable job. He's earned that right to be the linebackers coach, and I really look forward to seeing what he does with this unit.

“You know, it's the first day of spring practice. You don't have pads on, but I loved the clean efficiency of practice. There weren't a lot of guys on the ground. I look back to last year's first practice in spring, and we're having to teach guys, really, the standards of how to practice. This year the guys really did a great job just executing, so it was a good clean day today.

Q: I think a lot of people have questions about how the offensive line is going to evolve over spring practice. What are your expectations with that group? What do you need to see this spring and how open are those positions?

Marcus Freeman: “I think you have some guys that have started games. Even Charles Jagusah started a game. But you try to create as much competition as you can, especially in the spring. We know we have to solidify positions as we go into the fall, but we want it to be competitive. And I hope by the end of spring we'll be able to say, ‘OK, here's probably the guys you will see as the starting five.’ But I believe you have 6-7-8 guys that are all going to be pushing to be the top five.”

Q: And then with the two-sport guys, Jordan Faison and Drayk Bowen, how will you work practices and the Blue-Gold Game with those two around their other sports?

MF: “Yeah, we've gotten together — our sports performance staff and the sports performance staffs of the other sports, [and] they kind of formulated a plan. The demands on Jordan, for instance, for this weekend's game is going to be something where it's going to be detrimental to him to practice [football]. We'll hold him out. He is full-in lacrosse right now. And our challenge is to continuously get him better. It's not that lacrosse has to give him to us. He's all in on lacrosse. He’s going to be playing lacrosse this entire spring. So, we have to make sure we structure our practice and the things we asked Jordan to do around the demands that he has to do in lacrosse. And the same thing goes for Drayk.”

Q: So he's all in on baseball?

MF: “He's required to do less, physically than Jordan. So, you'll see Drayk, obviously having more football workouts and in practice. It’s just what your body is required to do in lacrosse versus football.”

Q: What are your early impressions on Riley Leonard? And as you guys make your decision at QB over the course of spring and probably into fall camp, how much weight will you put on what you see in reps now versus what you've seen on film over the year?

MF: “Today was the first practice. I've been impressed with Riley in terms of how he's really dove all in to learn a new playbook. And that entire room — like what I've seen is that entire room really spent a lot of time in meetings and trying to figure out the new offensive scheme. Obviously, you have an opinion based off what you've seen in the past with Steve, with Riley, with all those guys. But you still have to make it based off a subjective competition.

“ And I want to make sure that we have dialogue, opinions, but we'll also utilize the facts — the different criteria that we're going to use in terms of having a quarterback competition, very similar to what we did last year. And so, it will play itself out. And the best thing about it is we're in no rush to name a starter, and I think the competition in that room is going to make everybody better.”

Q: What did you see from some of your transfer wideouts today?

MF: “They can run. Right? I think I saw more deep balls caught in this practice than I've seen in a long time. And so, it was really good to see, and it's going to be great for both sides. The speed, the ability to throw the ball downfield is going to be obviously great for offense, but it's going to be a great challenge for our DBs. And so, I can't wait to see this competition as we go throughout the spring.”

Q: How do you make the reps work with four quarterbacks? Usually, when you have three, the third guy is just getting a couple at the end. Today we saw all four get a lot of work. How do you make that work so that it serves them but also serves the offense?

MF: “I think it just takes time to really script it out. And you don't look at who's with the 1s, 2s and 3s as much as you look for a total amount of plays and how you can make sure that each person is getting the total amount of plays that they need, so that you can make an opinion as a coach and evaluation. So, to me, what's most important is yes, you'll rotate with the 1s at certain times, but let's evaluate the plays and not exactly what group you’re in. And that's kind of how we'll go about it.”

Q: Beaux Collins and Rod Heard LL, when will they be available for you? And that process is a bit unique?

MF: “Yeah, they’re both still enrolled at their previous institutions, and so they're only allowed to observe meetings and observe practices, but they're both living here.”

Q: Now that you've had a chance to see Loren Landow go through winter conditioning and spring camp has started, what are some of the early returns there?

MF: “I am no strength-and-conditioning professional. Squat versus lunges versus leg press? But I am observing the buy-in. And that's what I've been most pleased with, the buy-in from our players to his leadership, the way he's training them. And that, to me, is impressive, to be able to gain that trust from your players in such a short period of time. And he's been a great partner in our sports performance team, in our meetings. The ability to utilize some of his ideas and previous experiences has been huge in terms of making sure we're doing what we feel is best for the player, the individual, to perform at the level that we have to perform.”

Q: What is your message to Benjamin Morrison after telling him last spring not to get complacent?

MF: “Exact same thing. The challenge I have for myself and everybody in our program is we're chasing being the best version of ourselves. That's going to make Notre Dame football better. It's that Benjamin Morrison is chasing the best version of Benjamin Morrison. And Marcus Freeman’s doing the same thing. What’s the golden standard? It’s you getting as close as you can to being the best version of yourself, which in turn will help us as we try to reach our full potential. So, it's still the same challenge.”

Q: What makes special teams coordinator Marty Biagi a fit to help in the secondary? What does that say about some of the analysts you have that they can help Marty with some of his special teams coordinator duties?

MF: “Marty has coached on the defensive side of the ball before, and this is something I've had a conversation with Marty about as he continues to grow in the coaching profession. With special teams, he's good. Now, how can he continue to challenge himself and add some defensive responsibilities? And I thought this is the perfect way to do that. We had talked before Max became the full-time linebackers coach, last year — maybe you help the linebackers a little bit more.

“But right now it's perfect for him to help with the DBs, and so credit to him. He's buying in. He is in those meetings and doing a good job. Also credit to Jesse Schmitt, who is our special teams analyst. To be able to help coach Biagi prepare for practice and those types of things is really crucial. But all hands are on deck for special teams. Like 90% of our coaches are involved making sure we are helping out with special teams.”

Q: With the way things keep changing in the portal, roster management, NIL, how important is consistency in having Chad Bowden and Dre Brown in their roles?

MF: “Consistency is so important. But it’s more even more important when it’s good. Chad’s elite at what he does. The opportunity for him to lead our entire personnel staff is something that’s earned. He’s earned that right, and he’s doing a great job. He does such a good job at what he does. That’s not just connecting with recruits, but planning, leading a group of people and evaluations. I speak about Dre in the same light. He’s done a great job in his role. It’s very important, the consistency, but more importantly that we have the right people, people that can do that role, and perform it at a high level.”

Q: What have you liked about the way Mike Denbrock has hit the ground running, getting ready the spring, and then implementing it in today's practice?

MF: “Sometimes I forget how competitive he is. And I probably said that when I first talked about him. He's a competitive dude, and I heard him out there today chirping. They threw a long ball, and he was like: ‘Get back there. Get used to it. That’s what we we do.’ OK, I like that. And he's a leader. He's a leader.

“I remember being in his first unit meeting, and he said something to the group that just stuck with me. He went through his whole résumé and where he's coached, where he's been. And LSU is a great place, and they’ve got the same goals as Notre Dame has. And he said the reason why he chose to come back to Notre Dame was the students, the athletes, and being able to coach those guys. And that meant a lot for me to hear, and I'm sure a lot for our players to hear. And so, I'm excited to have him as the leader of our offense and excited to see what’s going to happen with this offense.”

Q: I also want to ask about Devyn Ford's move to safety. What informed that decision? And what does it say about him? I'm sure there's somewhere in college football he can get carries as a running back, so for him to stay at Notre Dame and try himself somewhere else, what does that mean?

MF: “Devyn is becoming an elite special teams player. And part of the conversations we had were: ‘This is going to be your first role, your primary role being a four-phase. elite special-teamer. Tackling is something that you’ve got to continue to improve on.’ And so, he knew that the opportunities at running back weren't going to be as great as maybe trying to improve his opportunities as a special-teamer and moving to the defensive side of the ball. So, he's only been there a couple days. Obviously, this was the first practice. And so, it'll be interesting to see. He's athletic and he can run. I'm interested to see how he progresses over 15 practices.”

Q: Last year, the nickel position was pretty clear-cut, with Thomas Harper. I don't think we saw a lot of Jordan Clark today. In addition to him, who do you see as the top candidates for that position?

MF: “Jordan will be the one in spring. We held him out a little bit. He had some quad soreness. We wanted to be smart with what we asked him to do today. We always know that Clarence Lewis can play nickel, and we have that in our minds that, ‘Hey, if something happened, we can have C-Lew play nickel. Right now he's playing corner for us and doing a lot of different things for our defense. Micah Bell is a guy that's been getting some reps at nickel. And then we'll see after that. Those, to me, are the guys, off the top of my head, between Jordan Clark, C-Lew and Micah Bell. I don’t know if I’m missing anybody. Did you see anybody else out there? I think I got it right.”



