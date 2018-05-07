Blue & Gold Illustrated was on the road in Ohio this weekend to attend two different camps; Nike Football's The Opening Regional Canton and the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp in Columbus. On this page, we've provided some thoughts and impressions on several different players we saw over the weekend, plus links to the many different content items from the trip.

RIVALS THREE-STRIPE CAMP COLUMBUS

Mertz was the main Irish target to participate in the Rivals camp Sunday. After an impressive showing, Mertz took home positional MVP honors out of a group that included Michigan State commit Dwan Mathis and three-star quarterback Sam Johnson. During the camp, Mertz made several deep, accurate throws with effortless ability. The Wisconsin commit puts a lot of zip on the ball and was able to consistently put it where it needed to be Sunday. Mertz didn't get a ton of help from his receivers, but the majority of his throws were impressive nonetheless. Prior to competition beginning, Mertz spoke with BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney about his thoughts on Notre Dame and where things stand with his recruitment. You can read that HERE. The video below features several clips of Mertz from the camp.

McGregor was one of the only other prospects at the camp currently on Notre Dame's radar. While he didn't get a ton of work during the one-one-one session, McGregor has a solid frame and build for a rising junior. Prior to the camp beginning, McGregor spoke with recruiting reporter Corey Bodden about his recent Irish offer and his plans to make an eventual return visit to Notre Dame. You can read that HERE.

THE OPENING REGIONAL CANTON

Trayanum was a standout in the running backs group in Canton Saturday and even though he's only a sophomore, he was one of the most physically impressive prospects in the entire camp. After competition wrapped up, Trayanum spoke with McKinney about his interest in Notre Dame and his plans to return to South Bend for a visit during Notre Dame's season opener against Michigan. You can see the interview with Trayanum in the video below.

Wedig was another 2020 Notre Dame offer to compete Saturday, and the young four-star held his own in one-one-ones against some top competition. Following the camp, Wedig spoke with Bodden about his performance at the camp and his interest in Notre Dame following his recent visit and offer. You can see the interview with Wedig in the video below.



The next video includes highlights from the camp featuring Traynum, Wedig and recent Notre Dame visitor Dylan Barrett, a class of 2020 offensive lineman St. Charles (Ill.) East. Checkout the highlights in the video below.

TWITTER CLIPS

Another nice deep ball from @GrahamMertz5. Impressive stuff from the #NotreDame target today pic.twitter.com/1zzwCOPvWR — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 6, 2018

2020 OL #NotreDame target Trey Wedig in action at the Opening Regional in Canton pic.twitter.com/rjumPZNSLT — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 5, 2018

2020 #NotreDame RB target Deamonte Traynum getting ready to go at the Opening Regional Canton pic.twitter.com/h1YjS9gIzL — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 5, 2018

Trayanum in the final group of RBs pic.twitter.com/UZOAfWZXWM — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) May 5, 2018