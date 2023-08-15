“The amount of time and hours we spend around football and watching but not being able to play, that was probably the toughest,” Price said Tuesday after Notre Dame football’s 17th practice since preseason camp started.

What Price, who suffered the injury in June 2022, struggled with the most was being around football so much without being on the field.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Price started to gain confidence in the health of his left leg during summer workouts when he was cleared for full participation.

“Obviously that first down when we went live, I was like, ‘Yeah, OK. I’m back,’” Price said. “I’m not even thinking about the past anymore.”

Price made it through the most physical parts of the postseason without any significant setbacks. The depth in Notre Dame’s backfield with five scholarship running backs all capable of contributing this season has allowed the running backs to share the workload.

“My body’s doing great,” Price said. “I have no limitations physically. I feel very confident in my ability. Everyone on the team and all the coaches have as well. No limitations physically with my past injury.”

If not for his injury, Price likely would have found some playing time. He excelled during spring football in 2022 as an early enrolled freshman. He’s confident his athleticism hasn’t taken a hit since then either.

“I feel no different,” Price said. “At first, obviously, it takes a while to build that confidence back. But once you get going full speed, it’s like nothing happened. That’s how I truly feel right now. I feel like nothing even happened.”

Price played the role of workhouse as a four-star recruit out of Denison (Texas) High. In four seasons, he accumulated 706 carries for 4,990 yards and 55 touchdowns in 39 games. He added 64 receptions for 587 yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield.

He made a smooth transition to Notre Dame and capped a productive spring with 116 yards from scrimmage in the 2022 Blue-Gold Game. He only managed 12 rushing yards on nine carries, but he turned eight catches into 104 receiving yards. That included a 51-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

“That really gave me confidence pre-injury that I’ve done this before,” Price said. “Even though I haven’t played a down of college football under the lights on a Saturday night, I’ve still gotten the hang of it. I’ve gotten hit. I’ve scored a touchdown in the spring game. I’ve learned how to come together with my team and communicate. That’s what that spring taught me.”

