Notre Dame football entered the week with nine committed recruits ranked inside the Rivals250 for the 2024 class. All nine remained in the Rivals250 on Tuesday with the release of an updated ranking for the first time in two months. None of the Irish commits stayed in the exact some spot, but all of the movement was relatively minimal. Offensive guard Peter Jones received the biggest boost by moving up eight spots in the overall ranking to No. 83. Running back Aneyas Williams took the biggest hit in dropping 12 spots in the overall ranking to No. 146.

QB CJ Carr

Currently: No. 22 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback Previously: No. 21 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback (down 1 overall)

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Currently: No. 30 overall as the No. 3 inside linebacker Previously: No. 35 overall as the No. 3 inside linebacker (up 5 overall)

WR Cam Williams

Currently: No. 48 overall as the No. 10 wide receiver Previously: No. 49 overall as the No. 10 wide receiver (up 1 overall)

S Brauntae Johnson

Currently: No. 60 overall as the No. 6 safety Previously: No. 58 overall as the No. 5 athlete (down 2 overall)



OL Peter Jones

Currently: No. 83 overall as the No. 3 offensive guard Previously: No. 91 overall as the No. 3 offensive guard (up 8 overall)

RB Aneyas Williams

Currently: No. 146 overall as the No. 2 all-purpose back Previously: No. 134 overall as the No. 2 all-purpose back (down 12 overall)

DE Loghan Thomas

Currently: No. 188 overall as the No. 7 weakside defensive end Previously: No. 184 overall as the No. 8 weakside defensive end (down 4 overall)



CB Leonard Moore

Currently: No. 202 overall as the No. 21 cornerback Previously: No. 196 overall as the No. 21 cornerback (down 6 overall)

RB Kedren Young

Currently: No. 217 overall as the No. 19 running back Previously: No. 210 overall as the No. 18 running back (down 7 overall)

