Three Notre Dame football commits receive slight boosts in Rivals250 update
Notre Dame football entered the week with nine committed recruits ranked inside the Rivals250 for the 2024 class. All nine remained in the Rivals250 on Tuesday with the release of an updated ranking for the first time in two months.
None of the Irish commits stayed in the exact some spot, but all of the movement was relatively minimal.
Offensive guard Peter Jones received the biggest boost by moving up eight spots in the overall ranking to No. 83. Running back Aneyas Williams took the biggest hit in dropping 12 spots in the overall ranking to No. 146.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related content
• Five recruiting storylines to follow before Notre Dame begins its season
• 2026 LB prospect Tatum Evans ready to excel at new position
• CB Benjamin Morrison wants to prove freshman season wasn't fluke
• AP poll ranks Notre Dame football at No. 13 ahead of 2023 season
---------------------------------------------------------------
Two other commits moved up: linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa by five spots to No. 30 overall and wide receiver Cam Williams by one spot to No. 48 overall.
Quarterback CJ Carr remains Notre Dame's highest-ranked commitment in the class at No. 22 overall. But Rivals continues to hold back on giving Carr a fifth star. He dropped one spot overall with the top 21 recruits all receiving five-star ratings.
Notre Dame has five commits ranked inside the top 100. The Irish haven't signed five or more Rivals100 recruits in one class since signing six in 2013.
Here's a rundown of Notre Dame's representatives in the Rivals250.
QB CJ Carr
Currently: No. 22 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback
Previously: No. 21 overall as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback (down 1 overall)
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Currently: No. 30 overall as the No. 3 inside linebacker
Previously: No. 35 overall as the No. 3 inside linebacker (up 5 overall)
WR Cam Williams
Currently: No. 48 overall as the No. 10 wide receiver
Previously: No. 49 overall as the No. 10 wide receiver (up 1 overall)
S Brauntae Johnson
Currently: No. 60 overall as the No. 6 safety
Previously: No. 58 overall as the No. 5 athlete (down 2 overall)
OL Peter Jones
Currently: No. 83 overall as the No. 3 offensive guard
Previously: No. 91 overall as the No. 3 offensive guard (up 8 overall)
RB Aneyas Williams
Currently: No. 146 overall as the No. 2 all-purpose back
Previously: No. 134 overall as the No. 2 all-purpose back (down 12 overall)
DE Loghan Thomas
Currently: No. 188 overall as the No. 7 weakside defensive end
Previously: No. 184 overall as the No. 8 weakside defensive end (down 4 overall)
CB Leonard Moore
Currently: No. 202 overall as the No. 21 cornerback
Previously: No. 196 overall as the No. 21 cornerback (down 6 overall)
RB Kedren Young
Currently: No. 217 overall as the No. 19 running back
Previously: No. 210 overall as the No. 18 running back (down 7 overall)
Remaining targets in Rivals250
The following Notre Dame targets in the 2024 class are also in the Rivals250.
DT Justin Scott: No. 8 overall (Ohio State commit)
OT Guerby Lambert: No. 63 overall
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports