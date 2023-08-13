With under two weeks until its season opener against Navy on Aug. 26, Notre Dame football named its four captains for the 2023 season on Sunday.

Graduate student quarterback Sam Hartman, junior offensive tackle Joe Alt, graduate student linebacker JD Bertrand and graduate student cornerback Cam Hart have been tabbed as the four captains for the Irish in '23.

Bertrand returns as captain, while Hartman, Alt and Hart each will embark on the role for the first time in Irish uniforms. Hartman was a three-time team captain at Wake Forest during his five seasons there (2018-22).