Notre Dame football reveals captains for 2023 season
With under two weeks until its season opener against Navy on Aug. 26, Notre Dame football named its four captains for the 2023 season on Sunday.
Graduate student quarterback Sam Hartman, junior offensive tackle Joe Alt, graduate student linebacker JD Bertrand and graduate student cornerback Cam Hart have been tabbed as the four captains for the Irish in '23.
Bertrand returns as captain, while Hartman, Alt and Hart each will embark on the role for the first time in Irish uniforms. Hartman was a three-time team captain at Wake Forest during his five seasons there (2018-22).
In his first season, head coach Marcus Freeman named six captains — Bertrand, Avery Davis, Bo Bauer, Isaiah Foskey, Jarrett Patterson and Michael Mayer.
This is the first four-man group since 2018, when former head coach Brian Kelly named Alex Bars, Sam Mustipher, Tyler Newsome and Drue Tranquill as captains.
The Irish begin their season in Week 0 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 79-13.
