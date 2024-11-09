Players to Watch: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Freeman’s introduction to the Notre Dame-Florida State series came without an on-ramp and prompted the then-Irish defensive coordinator to do some soul-searching and scheme-adjusting in the aftermath.

Saturday night, the Seminoles and Irish clash for the first time since that 2021 season opener played Labor Day weekend of that year in Tallahassee, a 41-38 Irish overtime survival for an ND team that eventually found its stride on defense in November.

The November evolution that’s more critical to show up in Saturday night’s meeting at Notre Dame Stadium, the 12th in the series, is the Irish offense continuing the encouraging strides it made in October.

In a matchup that shapes up very differently than it looked like in August, when the Irish were No. 7 in both preseason polls and the Seminoles 10th, the TV start time is 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC/Peacock.

The WSBT Gameday SportsBeat pregame radio show precedes the ND-FSU game from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST (wsbtradio.com/96.1 FM). Inside ND Sports has you covered after the game on our YouTube channel with our Postgame Takeaways Show with Tyler James and Eric Hansen.

Freeman, now in his third year as Irish head coach since his December 2021 promotion, has Notre Dame (7-1) sitting at No. 10 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. The Seminoles, 13-0 last season, are 1-8 and slipped into 17th place in the newly expanded 17-team ACC Friday night, when Cal won its first-ever ACC game — 46-36 at Wake Forest.

In that Friday night ACC game, former Irish wide receiver Tobias Merriweather made his season debut after sitting out the first eight games with an injury. He was targeted a team-high 11 times and finished with six catches for 52 yards.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles are 26 ½-point underdogs, and Freeman has seen this movie before.

“For them, I’m sure it’s pretty tough being a head coach and knowing you have a lot of that talent but the outcome hasn’t been what you want it to be,” he said Monday. “You just put your head down and find ways to help your team improve.

“For us, this is one of 12 guaranteed opportunities. You’re playing Florida State at home in a night game. What a great opportunity. You have to respect that opportunity by the way you prepare. That’s what I’ll continue to preach. That our preparation, physically and mentally, has to be better than what it was in the past.

“Because if you do the same thing, the natural gravitational pull is going to make you worse. That’s what I told the guys last week: if we think we do the same thing this bye week that we did last bye week, and we think we’re going to get better, that’s not how God created this earth.

“There’s a natural gravitational pull. If you do the same thing, you’re going to get worse. We have to elevate. We have to elevate in the way our preparation is this week than it was in the weeks before. We pushed them hard. But there’s got to be another step for this program.”

The Irish have won six in a row since taking four-TD underdog Northern Illinois for granted and losing, 16-14, back on Sept. 7. Notre Dame trails in the series to FSU, 6-5, but has won the last three games and has scored in the 40s in all three of those games.

Notre Dame had a bye week last week, and is 4-0 under Freeman coming out of an open date.

There are plenty of other players on both teams to keep an eye on. It’s our practice at Inside ND Sports to narrow that to four, two per team. Here they are: