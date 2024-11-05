Advertisement

Published Nov 5, 2024
Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-nov-6-2024-19523.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode through the end of the 2024 season.

