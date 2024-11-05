Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

in other news
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of FSU week
Analysis: Taking a peek ahead at Notre Dame football's big picture in 2025
A position-by-position look at who could be back, who won't be, and where adding from the transfer portal makes sense.
Notre Dame football's CFP ranking may not align with current poll positions
Irish slide two spots to No. 10 in the AP poll during bye week, climb one spot to No. 8 in the coaches poll.
The Heat Index: Notre Dame's final 2025 stretch comes into focus
Learn the latest on Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting efforts
Games Thread: Watching college football while Notre Dame is idle
Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this week Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.
You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-nov-6-2024-19523.html
PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.
Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode through the end of the 2024 season.
