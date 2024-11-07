Advertisement

Rivals: Notre Dame is set for a massive recruiting weekend in South Bend

Looking ahead at Notre Dame's star-studded visitors list for Saturday's game

 • Sam Spiegelman
Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans named semifinalist for Mackey Award

Evans joined a list of the eight top tight ends in college football

 • Tyler James
WSBT Wrap: Notre Dame needs to stay focused ahead of Florida State game

Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football

 • Inside ND Sports
Olivia Miles makes dazzling return in Notre Dame WBB's season-opening romp

In her official return from knee surgery, Miles records her fourth career triple-double in a 105-61 win over Mercyhurst.

 • Bill Bilinski
Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame can write its own narrative in November

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James on YouTube for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

 • Inside ND Sports

Looking ahead at Notre Dame's star-studded visitors list for Saturday's game

 • Sam Spiegelman
Evans joined a list of the eight top tight ends in college football

 • Tyler James
Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football

 • Inside ND Sports
Published Nov 7, 2024
Opponent Outlook: What to expect from a Florida State team in shambles
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
