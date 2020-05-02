BlueandGold.com had a chance during last season to catch up with all three of the top-three-round Notre Dame 2020 NFL Draft picks — Cole Kmet, Chase Claypool and Julian Okwara — to hear and share their stories of triumph, diversity and dedication. Here is Part 3 of a three-part series on those gone but not-forgotten players.

Julian Okwara plays the game of life with the same zest he plays the game of football — leaves nothing on the table, satisfies every curiosity, carry no regrets. All the way back to youth sports, Okwara's approach made him impossible to pin down, running his parents ragged as he dabbled in every athletic endeavor that came his way. "I just always wanted to do something to keep the energy going," said Okwara, who remains a gifted — and presumably imposing — tennis player.

Even as a late-comer to football, Irish defensive end Julian Okwara became a third-round NFL Draft pick last week of the Detroit Lions. (Trevor Ruszkowski USA Today/Sports)

Okwara is a practical joker, whose playful chatter never stopped with his teammates or opponents. He’s high-energy, full-go, non-stop, on-the-edge, all the time. When college life became a bit mundane last year, he welcomed in Potter, a rowdy Cockapoo puppy to add some chaos around the house. “I like deviating from things,” Okwara said. “I like breaking the rules a little bit.” Never one to sit still, Okwara as a youngster juggled the unorthodox athletic lineup of tennis, soccer, swimming and football, admitting today that he didn’t particularly enjoy any of the four sports.

Okwara was so disinterested in football — a sport he didn’t even play until the eighth grade — that he never watched a game or knew the rules while at the same time his two older brothers, Jimel Okwara and Romeo Okwara, were becoming gifted young players. “I didn’t like watching it really,” Julian Okwara said of football. “I just kind of learned to like it. I kind of learned it on my own.” The level-of-interest switch flipped for Julian in 2014 during his junior year at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, N.C. “I had really great coaches in high school that taught me the game and cared for me and did everything they could to make sure I was always good,” said Julian, who moved to the United States from Nigeria as a third-grader. “I had great friends, going out there and playing football together, it was just nice.”