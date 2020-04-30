BlueandGold.com had a chance during last season to catch up with all three of the top-three-round picks for Notre Dame in the 2020 NFL Draft — Cole Kmet, Chase Claypool and Julian Okwara — to hear their unique stories of challenge and triumph, diversity and dedication. Here is Part I of a three-part series on those gone but not-forgotten players.

When looking for a character check on a young man’s legacy that stands strong three years after his high school graduation, a quick call to the folks at St. Viator near Chicago provides everything necessary regarding its proud alumnus and eventual standout Notre Dame athlete Cole Kmet. Mike Manno, Kmet’s high school baseball coach, called his former student, “a once in a lifetime young man.” Irish head football coach Brian Kelly agreed, calling his junior tight end last season a “very unique and mature young man,” and adding, “you don’t find many like him.” Not even the athletics secretary at St. Viator could keep from weighing in over the phone when Kmet’s name came up: “We wish we had 20 more Coles moving through here,” she said.

Cole “The Freak” Kmet is expected to compete immediately for a starting spot with the Chicago Bears. (Darren Yamashita USA Today/Sports)

So, what exactly is it about this engaging young man and star athlete that so readily impresses everyone he meets? “His drive for excellence, his drive to make people better,” Manno explained. “I can tell you that he’s made me a better baseball coach and a better person just being around him.” During his time in high school, Kmet affectionately earned the nickname “the freak” because of his rare combination of size, speed and athleticism. That monicker stuck during Kmet’s time at Notre Dame and will expectedly follow him again back to Chicago when the time eventually comes to join the Bears as a rookie tight end.

Last week, the Bears selected Kmet in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, making him the first tight end and first of six Irish players to hear their names called. Kmet, 6-6, 262 pounds, was forecast as a first- or second-round pick, even though some questions persisted about his foot speed — puzzling, given that this nimble giant ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash last February at the NFL Combine, becoming only the fifth tight end in the last 20 years to post a 4.7 time or better in the event while standing at least 6-6 and weighing at least 260 pounds. Rob Gronkowski, Jason Witten and Kellen Davis are three notable members of this exclusive fraternity. “[Kmet] has plenty of speed,” Kelly insisted, dismissing any suggestion to the contrary. “He’ll be able to utilize it against safeties and nickel matchups. Speed will not be an issue with Cole Kmet.”