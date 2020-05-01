BlueandGold.com had a chance during last season to catch up with all three of the first-three-round Notre Dame 2020 NFL Draft picks — Cole Kmet, Chase Claypool, Julian Okwara — to hear and share their stories of tragedy and triumph, diversity and dedication. Here is Part 2 of a three-part series on those gone but not-forgotten players.

Even into his high school junior year in 2014, Chase Claypool held no intentions of arriving at the place he is today — an accelerated six-year journey that lifted him from a marginal four-star high school recruit, to Irish team MVP honors last season, to a second-round NFL draftee of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver now Pittsburgh Steelers draftee, Chase Claypool didn't even take football seriously until his high school junior year. (Vasha Hunt USA Today/Sports)

Building local lore as one of the best Canadian high school athletes of his generation, “Mapletron” remained anonymous as a late arrival to the game of football at Abbotsford High School in British Columbia — a school situated three hours north of Seattle that isn't exactly known as a recruiting hotbed. Because of his standout size, length and athleticism, Claypool dominated every athletic whim he chose during his formative years. He was a gifted BMX bike rider, until his knees could no longer fit under the handlebars. Snowboarding, karate and gymnastics were a few other of Claypool’s youthful endeavors.

Claypool also brags that an exception was made to let him play little league baseball as a four-year-old. "But I really didn't have a passion for that sport," Claypool said of his brief baseball career, which was spent mainly building sandcastles on the infield. After dominating his elementary school classmates playing football during recess as an 8-year-old, Claypool became hooked and joined an organized league. "I've been playing ever since," said Claypool, who sprouted so quickly he wore size-15 shoes as a seventh-grader. Still a hobby, football became a serious endeavor for Claypool as a high school junior when it was suggested he might have a bright future in the sport. "After that, I started getting looks from colleges," he said. "Before then, I wasn't even thinking about going to the next level because I didn't think it was a possibility." But now what? Claypool could've played Division I college basketball (check this out). As a 6-5, 205-pound five-position player, Claypool averaged 48 points per game as a high school senior before football won out as his athletic pursuit of choice post-high school. But when college coaches scout for elite recruits, the talent-rich states of Florida, Texas and California typically come to mind, not British Columbia.

Claypool was approached by an acquaintance — eventually his trainer — to lobby college football coaches on his understudy's behalf. The far-reaching power of social media also fueled Claypool's recruiting ascent. Scholarship offers from Nevada, San Diego State, Utah, Rice and Oregon followed, which is when Notre Dame entered the mix. In June 2015, two months before Claypool’s high school senior year began, he accepted an invitation to Notre Dame’s “Irish Invasion” camp. Claypool watched “Rudy” during his connecting flight into Chicago, and became hooked on Notre Dame before even setting foot on campus, later calling his commitment decision a “no brainer.” As a side note, Claypool scored 51 points in a basketball game the night before he verbally committed to Notre Dame in February of 2016. And only about four years later, Claypool is realizing a dream he never even dreamt of 10 years ago. Playing now at 6-4 and 238 pounds, Claypool will enter Steelers training camp at least two inches taller and almost 20 pounds heavier than any other receiver on the team’s roster. “Everybody’s looking for traits, and the physical traits for [Claypool] are his size and length and catching radius,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said this week in a post-draft assessment. “He can go up and catch the football and create mismatches, elite traits physically. And then from an excellence standpoint, he has an incredible drive and competitiveness in him that separates him amongst many.” Endorsement noted, Kelly also insisted — as do most other NFL scouts and analysts — that Claypool’s physical skills are only a single line item on a broad player profile.