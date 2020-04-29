Brothers working together in the family business is not unusual. Brothers playing as teammates in the NFL team is. This past weekend when Notre Dame 2016-19 defensive end Julian Okwara was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round, he joined older brother Romeo Okwara, who suited up for the Fighting Irish from 2012-15.

Romeo Okwara (left) and Julian Okwara are now teammates with the Detroit Lions. (Notre Dame Football Twitter)

Romeo was not drafted in 2016 but made the New York Giants roster as a free agent and excelled enough to sign with Detroit in 2018. Last year he inked a two-year extension that reportedly included a $2.705 million signing bonus and guaranteed salary of $720,000 in 2019. This year the duo could be the first pair of brothers from Notre Dame to play together on the same NFL team since 1979 and 1980, when defensive lineman Ross Browner and safety Jim Browner were with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unlike the Browners, the Okwaras never played together in high school and college, and head coach Brian Kelly said the duo will complement each other well in the Motor City.

“They’re very different,” Kelly said. “Romeo is laid-back and very measured. Julian can be a little more emotional at times. They will be a great tandem, not only on the field but off the field. It’s just a great match. “One has more wisdom and the rational way of doing things, and the other one sometimes comes across as a little bit hot-tempered at times. But the maturity aspect of Julian has been one that I’ve really enjoyed watching. He became a captain and he turned that into a really good trait.” The Irish head coach particularly appreciated how the older brother let the younger one be who he is and develop at his own pace. This included becoming re-engaged as a mentor for his position group after a season-ending injury at Duke on Nov. 9. The Lions view Julian mainly as a fast-twitch pass-rusher, but there is far more to his game. “What I think is his clear differentiating trait is he has strong and physical hands, and he’s a strong player,” Kelly said of the now 6-4, 252-pound rookie. “If you want somebody to bull rush, he can bull rush. He’s not just a guy that’s going to rush off the ends. If a tackle is sitting really back and trying to play the speed rush, Julian can take that tackle and drive him back.”



BROTHERLY BONDS

In 2018, Notre Dame signed Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep twin brothers to help fortify the defensive line: tackle Jayson Ademilola and end Justin Ademilola.

They became the first set of twins to join the Irish since 2011 with George and Josh Atkinson in 2011, both of whom have since tragically passed away. During Notre Dame’s 2012 march to the BCS Championship game, it had four sets of brothers on the team: • The aforementioned Atkinsons, with George third in rushing that year with 361 yards while Josh was a reserve corner. • Senior All-American left tackle Zack Martin and reserve tackle Nick, both of whom now are also starring in the NFL with different franchises in Texas. • Fifth-year senior starting right guard Mike Golic Jr. and younger brother/reserve tight end Jake. • The walk-on tandem of Chris Salvi and brother Will, with special teams demon/safety Chris earning a scholarship for his fifth season. There have been dozens of brother who played football at Notre Dame from A (quarterback Frank Allocco and halfback Rich Allocco in the 1970s) through Z (quarterback Bill Zloch and defensive back Chuck Zloch in the 1960s, plus DB Jim Zloch in 1972-73). In one case, Elmer Layden, one of the legendary Four Horsemen from 1922-24, was the head coach of the Irish in 1935 when brother Mike Layden was his starting right halfback. In 1970 as a senior, Larry DiNardo was a consensus All-America pick at offensive guard — and four years later younger brother Gerry DiNardo repeated the feat at the same position. The “First Family” of Notre Dame was the Millers in the early part of the 20th century. From 1909 through 1924, four different Miller brothers starred at Notre Dame, from former captain Harry in 1909 to Four Horseman Don in 1924. Harry’s son, Creighton, would lead the nation in rushing for Notre Dame’s 1943 national champions. What were the greatest single-season brother combinations at Notre Dame the past 50 years at the same? This is our Top 5:

1. Ross & Jim Browner (1975-77) During the national title campaign in 1977, senior defensive end Ross finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and won both the Lombardi Award and Maxwell Award, while junior strong safety Jim was sixth in tackles with 73, plus he recovered a school single-season record six fumbles. A year earlier, Ross won the Outland Trophy while Jim recorded 80 stops. A third brother, Willard, played fullback in 1976 as a freshman before transferring. In a 1976 victory at South Carolina (13-6), Willard scored the game’s lone touchdown on a four-yard catch, Jim made an interception in the closing minutes deep in South Carolina territory to help secure the victory, and Ross was named National Lineman of the Week for his efforts in the game.

2. Mike & Willie Townsend (1971-73) In 1972, All-America cornerback Mike led the nation in interceptions with 10 (still the single season Notre Dame record), while wide receiver Willie paced the Irish in receiving with 25 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns. The following year, Mike was a tri-captain for the national champs and moved to free safety, while Willie was the backup for Pete Demmerle at split end. The two also helped out as walk-ons on Digger Phelps’ first two basketball teams at Notre Dame in 1971-72 and 1972-73.

3. Dave & Tim Huffman (1977-78) Dave was the starting center from 1976-78, while offensive guard Tim played the most minutes of any freshman on the 1977 national champs. The following season they started next to each other in the last nine games, plus the Cotton Bowl. The Irish went 9-1 during that stretch, losing only to co-national champ USC on a controversial call in the final minute to finish No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.