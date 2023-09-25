Notre Dame football better get used to playing at night.

The No. 11 Irish (4-1) will now have to play four consecutive games with prime-time kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. EDT after Notre Dame's road game at Louisville (4-0) on Oct. 7 was announced as an ABC telecast at that time.

Notre Dame played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in its 17-14 home loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State. Saturday's game at No. 17 Duke (4-0) will also start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. When the Irish return home to host No. 8 USC (4-0) on Oct. 14, the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on NBC.

According to Notre Dame, this will the first time the Irish have played four consecutive night games.

Notre Dame is 2-1 against Louisville in program history. The Irish beat the Cardinals 12-7 in Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 17, 2020. Notre Dame opened the 2019 season with a 35-17 victory at Louisville. The Irish lost to Louisville 31-28 in Notre Dame Stadium in 2014.

