Kickoff time set for Notre Dame football game at Louisville

Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer celebrates with tight end Nate Kurisky following a touchdown against Boston College on Saturday.
Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer celebrates with tight end Nate Kurisky following a touchdown against Boston College on Saturday. (Scott Utterback/Courier Journal/USA Today Network)
Notre Dame football better get used to playing at night.

The No. 11 Irish (4-1) will now have to play four consecutive games with prime-time kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. EDT after Notre Dame's road game at Louisville (4-0) on Oct. 7 was announced as an ABC telecast at that time.

Notre Dame played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in its 17-14 home loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State. Saturday's game at No. 17 Duke (4-0) will also start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. When the Irish return home to host No. 8 USC (4-0) on Oct. 14, the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on NBC.

According to Notre Dame, this will the first time the Irish have played four consecutive night games.

Notre Dame is 2-1 against Louisville in program history. The Irish beat the Cardinals 12-7 in Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 17, 2020. Notre Dame opened the 2019 season with a 35-17 victory at Louisville. The Irish lost to Louisville 31-28 in Notre Dame Stadium in 2014.

2023 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result TV

Aug. 26

vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland

W, 42-3

NBC

Sept. 2

TENNESSEE STATE

W, 56-3

NBC

Sept. 9

at NC State

W, 45-24

ABC

Sept. 16

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

W, 41-17

Peacock

Sept. 23

OHIO STATE

L, 17-14

NBC

Sept. 30

at Duke

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Oct. 7

at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Oct. 14

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 21

Bye Week



Oct. 28

PITTSBURGH

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 4

at Clemson

TBA

ABC

Nov. 11

Bye Week



Nov. 18

WAKE FOREST

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 25

at Stanford

TBA

TBA
A breakdown of Notre Dame's 2023 schedule.

