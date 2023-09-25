Kickoff time set for Notre Dame football game at Louisville
Notre Dame football better get used to playing at night.
The No. 11 Irish (4-1) will now have to play four consecutive games with prime-time kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. EDT after Notre Dame's road game at Louisville (4-0) on Oct. 7 was announced as an ABC telecast at that time.
Notre Dame played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in its 17-14 home loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State. Saturday's game at No. 17 Duke (4-0) will also start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. When the Irish return home to host No. 8 USC (4-0) on Oct. 14, the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on NBC.
According to Notre Dame, this will the first time the Irish have played four consecutive night games.
Notre Dame is 2-1 against Louisville in program history. The Irish beat the Cardinals 12-7 in Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 17, 2020. Notre Dame opened the 2019 season with a 35-17 victory at Louisville. The Irish lost to Louisville 31-28 in Notre Dame Stadium in 2014.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)/Result
|TV
|
Aug. 26
|
vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland
|
W, 42-3
|
NBC
|
Sept. 2
|
TENNESSEE STATE
|
W, 56-3
|
NBC
|
Sept. 9
|
at NC State
|
W, 45-24
|
ABC
|
Sept. 16
|
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|
W, 41-17
|
Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
OHIO STATE
|
L, 17-14
|
NBC
|
Sept. 30
|
at Duke
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Oct. 7
|
at Louisville
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ABC
|
Oct. 14
|
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
|
7:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Oct. 21
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Oct. 28
|
PITTSBURGH
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 4
|
at Clemson
|
TBA
|
ABC
|
Nov. 11
|
Bye Week
|
|
|
Nov. 18
|
WAKE FOREST
|
3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Nov. 25
|
at Stanford
|
TBA
|
TBA
