The 6-foot-8. 215-pounder is listed as a center by Rivals but offers the versatility to play the four or the five for Mike Brey 's Fighting Irish. Taylor officially visited Notre Dame Sept. 13-15 and committed to the Irish Sept. 19.

Offer Sheet: Florida, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. Joseph's, VCU

The Irish actually arrived a little bit late to the party for Taylor, offering him July 3. Just a couple of weeks later. Taylor narrowed his recruitment down to Florida, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, and VCU.

He officially visited four of the five with the school left out being Pittsburgh. Taylor was going to visit Pitt on Sept. 20-22 but committed to the Irish following his official visit on Sept. 13-15.

"They're a great academic school and give great exposure on the court," Taylor said after he landed an offer from Notre Dame. "They're well-known. I've been working really hard and it just so happened that I got the [offer]. They watched me and I grabbed their attention."

Taylor is listed on his Rivals profile as a center, but he is likely a power forward who can also play center in a small ball type lineup. Taylor is very athletic and can put the ball on the floor.

"I play hard, am passionate, and my effort is always on 100," Taylor stated. "I stay in the gym to make sure I'm working hard on my craft. I'm trying to get better at my shooting and being able to create shots for myself."