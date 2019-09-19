Notre Dame has landed its first commitment in the 2020 class, and it's a big one for Mike Brey and the Fighting Irish. Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School class of 2020 big man Elijah Taylor announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Thursday, September 19. The 6-foot-8. 215-pounder narrowed his recruitment down to Florida, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, and VCU. He officially visited four of the five with the school left out being Pittsburgh. Taylor was going to visit Pitt on Sept. 20-22 but committed to the Irish following his official visit on Sept. 13-15. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish landed a commitment from Elijah Taylor (d1circuit.com)

"They're a great academic school and give great exposure on the court," Taylor said after he landed an offer from Notre Dame. "They're well-known. I've been working really hard and it just so happened that I got the [offer]. They watched me and I grabbed their attention."

Taylor is listed on his Rivals profile as a center, but he is likely a power forward who can also play center in a small ball type lineup. Taylor is very athletic and can put the ball on the floor. "I play hard, am passionate, and my effort is always on 100," Taylor stated. "I stay in the gym to make sure I'm working hard on my craft. I'm trying to get better at my shooting and being able to create shots for myself."