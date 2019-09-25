HOOPS: Breakdown Of New Notre Dame Commit Elijah Taylor
The wait for commitment No. 1 in the 2020 class for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame men's basketball program is over. On Sept. 19, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School big man Elijah Taylor pledged his commitment to the Fighting Irish.
What does Taylor bring to the floor for Notre Dame? We caught up with Rivals national analyst Corey Evans and Imhotep head coach Andre Noble for perspective on the 6-foot-8, 215-pound three-star prospect.
COREY EVANS, NATIONAL BASKETBALL ANALYST
On what Taylor brings to the floor... "Just a hard nosed and tough big man. He's a little undersized in the front court but does have long arms and a ready college body. Taking plays off is not something Taylor does well. He’s going to compete and set the tone each time down the floor. He is a quality 15-foot and in weapon that should make for a solid college contributor all four years."
On Taylor's projection at the next level, comparison to another player... "I can’t really think of a perfect comparison for him, but he is a rugged big man that is more in your throwback Big East type of mold. He might be best used as a small ball 5-man but can play either big man position and produce accordingly. You’d like to see him make shots more consistently but he is really good around the basket thanks to his go-to lefty hook and has begun to shoot it decently from the mid-range. At worst, he is a shot changer, rebounder and finisher in the lane."
