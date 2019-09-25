The wait for commitment No. 1 in the 2020 class for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame men's basketball program is over. On Sept. 19, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School big man Elijah Taylor pledged his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

What does Taylor bring to the floor for Notre Dame? We caught up with Rivals national analyst Corey Evans and Imhotep head coach Andre Noble for perspective on the 6-foot-8, 215-pound three-star prospect.

