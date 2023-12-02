The film on this one will be a tough watch. So much to pick at, and so much to lament. Just one offensive spurt, just one hot hand would have made for a very compelling finish — maybe even a special one for Micah Shrewsberry in his first Atlantic Coast Conference game as head coach of Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team — in Coral Gables, Fla. Saturday afternoon. Instead, the Irish (3-4) fell, 62-49, to No. 8 Miami (6-1) in a sold-out (7,972) Watsco Center, again a victim of too little offense, just as it played out in Tuesday’s 65-53 loss at South Carolina. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The shots were better for the Irish. The ball movement was better. They attacked the lane more often. They found more space on the perimeter. And they still didn’t make nearly enough shots. “Any time we had a chance to make any kind of noise, we turned it over (13 for the game), or we let them get in transition,” said Shrewsberry. When Notre Dame’s J.R. Konieczny, the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, made his fourth 3-pointer of the day with 5:21 to play, the Irish were within nine at 58-49. Four empty Hurricane possessions followed, and the Irish failed to make a dent. And it wasn’t because of bad shots. Braeden Shrewsberry (2-for-11, 2-for-10 on threes) missed a wide-open 3-point attempt from the wing at the 4:34 mark, Tae Davis (12 points, 5-10 shooting) missed on a drive, Markus Burton (6 points, 3-for-11, 0-5 on threes) missed consecutive shots — one close, one distant — on the next possession, followed by another missed three from Shrewsberry. Finally, Norchad Omier’s shot from the lane fell at the 2:50 mark for a 60-49 Miami lead, ending ND’s best and last shot to make a run. The Irish offensive numbers were frightening — 29% from the field, 19% from the 3-point line, 16-0 deficit on fast-break points. But it wasn’t all bad, per Micah Shrewsberry. “It's got to give you some belief, right?” he said. “For us to come in here and out-rebound them (39-37) or stay even in turnovers (13 each). We made one less three (six) than them — though I know we shot a boatload of them — but we shoot more free throws (7-for-9 vs. 5-for-8), like, it's all positive …” Except, as he acknowledged, for that “L.” ND’s biggest bigs — 6-foot-10 Kebba Njie was 1-for-7 and 6-10 Carey Booth was 2-for-6 — struggled inside, but that awful 3-point shooting didn’t help loosen things up or require any shift defensively from Miami’s man-to-man. The Hurricanes got what they wanted by containing 16-point scorer Burton. “That was the whole game plan, to try to keep him (Burton) from going to his right hand,” said Jim Larranaga, who took his 29-8 Hurricanes to the Final Four last season and is 261-150 in his 13th season at Miami. “He's such a quick player. Driving right is his major asset. And each time he went right, he scored. So we wanted to keep him from kicking it out in the paint and creating for himself and others.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD