A night after having body and psyche bruised by a relentless Auburn club in a 24-point loss, Micah Shrewsberry’s team (2-2) showed some late grit for the first time this season to edge Oklahoma State (1-3) in overtime, 66-64, at the Barclays Center Friday afternoon.

“I just asked our guys and challenged our guys before the game and just said this game is about our resolve, like who are we going to be? How are we going to respond on day two?” said head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who thanked his entire support staff for getting his team ready to play less than 24 hours after the loss. “This was a total team effort and total team win. And all those people (support staff) gave our guys a chance to lay it on the line tonight, which is what they did for 45 minutes.”

Oklahoma State isn’t expected to do much in the Big 12 this season, and it didn’t help Friday that leading scorer Bryce Thompson (14.3 points a game) was on the bench with a leg injury suffered in Thursday’s two-point loss to St. Bonaventure.

Tired legs, no doubt, contributed to a mutually clunky performance, particularly in the second half when the Irish cashed in a 12-point lead. But player of the game Markus Burton gave the Irish just enough of a second wind to hold on.

He has been better through the first few games, but never as clutch.

With the Irish trailing by four, 62-58, with 2:34 left in overtime, the 5-11 freshman, who came in averaging 19.3 points a game, slashed through the lane for a driving layup, drew a foul, then hit a free throw to complete a three-point play.

On the next possession, following a missed jumper in the lane by the Cowboys’ John Michael Wright, he drove again and was fouled by 6-foot-11 Brandon Garrison.

He made both free throws with 1:35 to play, returning the lead to the Irish at 63-62.

Then, with a burst of defensive energy, he got into the face of the Cowboys’ Javon Small, a 6-3, 195-pound junior who had wrecked ND’s bid to win in regulation, and forced a turnover on the perimeter with 1:09 to go.

After a failed Irish possession, Small let loose with a 3-point attempt with 11 seconds left. The ball hit the back of the rim and bounded into the lane where all hands went up. ND’s J.R. Konieczny came down with half the ball, Oklahoma State’s Quion Williams the other half. A tie-up was called and the possession arrow pointed Notre Dame’s way.

Konieczny got the ball on the inbounds and was fouled.

So, the junior who entered the two-day tournament averaging just 10 minutes a game and had played sparingly in his career, went to the line — and delivered. The South Bend (Ind.) Saint Joseph product’s two free throws came with 5.7 seconds left for a 65-62 lead.

Shrewsberry chose to foul, rather than risk a made 3-pointer, and had Logan Imes foul Small in the backcourt. Small made both — he went 9-for-9 from the line — giving him 29 for the game.

When the ball was inbounded to Burton, he was fouled with 2.8 to play. He made one of two and after his miss, the ball went to Wright. Under pressure from Imes, he fired a shot offline a few feet over the mid-court line.

