Football Never Sleeps: Tracking Notre Dame Football’s Summer Strides

🏈 How do Notre Dame football players take the next step toward a College Football Playoff run during the summer?

Watch former Irish offensive lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports for a deep-dive into the summer workouts, the strength & conditioning blueprint under Loren Landow, and the player-led development that builds future champions.

🔍 Topics covered:

• What the player-led workouts are like and what needs to be prioritized in them

• What the strength & conditioning priorities should be under Loren Landow

• How leaders emerge in the summer when almost no one is watching

• What the coaches can do both in limited direct contact and from a distance

• Scads of offensive line talk (given the guest co-host’s expertise)

• And YOUR questions answered LIVE

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman and safety Adon Shuler