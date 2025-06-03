Football Never Sleeps: Tracking Notre Dame Football’s Summer Strides

🏈 How do Notre Dame football players take the next step toward a College Football Playoff run during the summer?
Watch former Irish offensive lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports for a deep-dive into the summer workouts, the strength & conditioning blueprint under Loren Landow, and the player-led development that builds future champions.
🔍 Topics covered:
• What the player-led workouts are like and what needs to be prioritized in them
• What the strength & conditioning priorities should be under Loren Landow
• How leaders emerge in the summer when almost no one is watching
• What the coaches can do both in limited direct contact and from a distance
• Scads of offensive line talk (given the guest co-host’s expertise)
• And YOUR questions answered LIVE
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman and safety Adon Shuler