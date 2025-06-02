OT Gregory Patrick's return boosts Notre Dame's star power in new Rivals250

Offensive tackle commit Gregory Patrick, a newcomer in the Rivals250 this month, gives the Irish 11 such players in the ratings update. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Two May verbal commitments and the Rivals250 player rankings re-entry on Monday of offensive tackle commit Gregory Patrick nudged Notre Dame football’s presence in Rivals’ accounting of the top players in the 2026 class to 11. That’s three more in the current Rivals250 snapshot than the Irish had in their 2025 class of 25 prospects at the end of that recruiting cycle in a class that ranked No. 11 overall. Currently, Notre Dame has the No. 2-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, sandwiched between No. 1 USC and No. 3 Ohio State. The Irish have 16 commitments and are looking to add more this month during a deluge of official visits that includes so far 14 more uncommitted players in the Rivals250 headed to South Bend this month. The May commitments of running back Jonaz Walton (No. 199) and defensive tackle Tiki Hola (221), along with Patrick’s new No. 249 placement, pushed ND from eight Top250 players in the May update to its current count of 11. The Irish had five in the April update.

Unlike May, with plenty of upward surges among the Notre Dame commits, there was very little movement among them in June, with no player moving down more than eight spots (Hola) and none moving up more than one. Offensive tackle Tyler Merrill remains Notre Dame’s top-rated prospect in the class, moving up one spot to No. 80. Running back Javian Osborne (up one to 90) is the only other player currently in the top 100 committed to Notre Dame. Perhaps the biggest move had nothing to do with rankings and everything to do with timing. Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley — a top target for the Irish and, at No. 93 overall, is the top ranked uncommitted offensive player in the 2026 class — is scheduled to take an official recruiting visit to Notre Dame in June (13-15). But it was confirmed through a source that he added an unofficial visit ahead of that scheduled time in South Bend and was touring the campus and visiting with the coaching staff on Monday, just as the returning Irish players start their summer program.

Notre Dame’s 12 June-arriving freshmen check in this coming weekend with classes and summer workouts starting for them on June 9. Two other Rivals250 prospects, both wide receivers, just completed unofficial visits on Sunday — No. 115 Jayden Warren and No. 207 Efrem White, the latter a Florida State commit from Vero Beach, Fla.

OL Tyler Merrill

Previously: No. 81 overall, No. 4 interior offensive line Now: No. 80 overall, No. 3 interior offensive line

RB Javian Osborne

Previously: No. 91 overall, No. 3 running back Now: No. 90 overall, No. 3 running back

DE Rodney Dunham

Previously: No. 105 overall, No. 11 edge defender Now: No. 107 overall, No. 14 edge defender

QB Noah Grubbs

Previously: No. 106 overall, No. 12 quarterback Now: No. 108 overall, No. 13 quarterback

OL Ben Nichols

Previously: No. 124 overall, No. 7 interior offensive line Now: No. 126 overall, No. 6 interior offensive line

DE Ebenezer Ewetade

Previously: No. 139 overall, No. 14 edge defender Now: No. 141 overall, No. 17 edge defender

CB Chaston Smith

Previously: No. 149 overall, No. 13 cornerback Now: No. 150 overall, No. 13 cornerback

LB Thomas Davis Jr.

Previously: No. 171 overall, No. 13 linebacker Now: No. 177 overall, No. 10 linebacker

RB Jonaz Walton

Previously: No. 193 overall, No. 7 running back Now: No. 199 overall, No. 7 running back

DT Tiki Hola

Previously: No. 213 overall, No. 16 defensive tackle Now: No. 221 overall, No. 17 defensive tackle

OT Gregory Patrick

Previously: Unrated overall, No. 32 offensive tackle Now: No. 249 overall, No. 27 offensive tackle

