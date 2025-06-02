OT Gregory Patrick's return boosts Notre Dame's star power in new Rivals250

Two May verbal commitments and the Rivals250 player rankings re-entry on Monday of offensive tackle commit Gregory Patrick nudged Notre Dame football’s presence in Rivals’ accounting of the top players in the 2026 class to 11.
That’s three more in the current Rivals250 snapshot than the Irish had in their 2025 class of 25 prospects at the end of that recruiting cycle in a class that ranked No. 11 overall.
Currently, Notre Dame has the No. 2-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, sandwiched between No. 1 USC and No. 3 Ohio State. The Irish have 16 commitments and are looking to add more this month during a deluge of official visits that includes so far 14 more uncommitted players in the Rivals250 headed to South Bend this month.
The May commitments of running back Jonaz Walton (No. 199) and defensive tackle Tiki Hola (221), along with Patrick’s new No. 249 placement, pushed ND from eight Top250 players in the May update to its current count of 11. The Irish had five in the April update.
More Content
► Chat Transcript: Will tweaks in Notre Dame's recruiting strategy pay off?
► Notre Dame's Mike Mickens continues to impact Irish, even without DC title
► Freeman evolves from flattening the learning curve to getting ahead of it
► Recruiting: Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football summer recruiting, June 1
► Updating Notre Dame's depth chart projection heading into summer workouts
Unlike May, with plenty of upward surges among the Notre Dame commits, there was very little movement among them in June, with no player moving down more than eight spots (Hola) and none moving up more than one.
Offensive tackle Tyler Merrill remains Notre Dame’s top-rated prospect in the class, moving up one spot to No. 80. Running back Javian Osborne (up one to 90) is the only other player currently in the top 100 committed to Notre Dame.
Perhaps the biggest move had nothing to do with rankings and everything to do with timing. Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley — a top target for the Irish and, at No. 93 overall, is the top ranked uncommitted offensive player in the 2026 class — is scheduled to take an official recruiting visit to Notre Dame in June (13-15).
But it was confirmed through a source that he added an unofficial visit ahead of that scheduled time in South Bend and was touring the campus and visiting with the coaching staff on Monday, just as the returning Irish players start their summer program.
Notre Dame’s 12 June-arriving freshmen check in this coming weekend with classes and summer workouts starting for them on June 9.
Two other Rivals250 prospects, both wide receivers, just completed unofficial visits on Sunday — No. 115 Jayden Warren and No. 207 Efrem White, the latter a Florida State commit from Vero Beach, Fla.
OL Tyler Merrill
Previously: No. 81 overall, No. 4 interior offensive line
Now: No. 80 overall, No. 3 interior offensive line
RB Javian Osborne
Previously: No. 91 overall, No. 3 running back
Now: No. 90 overall, No. 3 running back
DE Rodney Dunham
Previously: No. 105 overall, No. 11 edge defender
Now: No. 107 overall, No. 14 edge defender
QB Noah Grubbs
Previously: No. 106 overall, No. 12 quarterback
Now: No. 108 overall, No. 13 quarterback
OL Ben Nichols
Previously: No. 124 overall, No. 7 interior offensive line
Now: No. 126 overall, No. 6 interior offensive line
DE Ebenezer Ewetade
Previously: No. 139 overall, No. 14 edge defender
Now: No. 141 overall, No. 17 edge defender
CB Chaston Smith
Previously: No. 149 overall, No. 13 cornerback
Now: No. 150 overall, No. 13 cornerback
LB Thomas Davis Jr.
Previously: No. 171 overall, No. 13 linebacker
Now: No. 177 overall, No. 10 linebacker
RB Jonaz Walton
Previously: No. 193 overall, No. 7 running back
Now: No. 199 overall, No. 7 running back
DT Tiki Hola
Previously: No. 213 overall, No. 16 defensive tackle
Now: No. 221 overall, No. 17 defensive tackle
OT Gregory Patrick
Previously: Unrated overall, No. 32 offensive tackle
Now: No. 249 overall, No. 27 offensive tackle
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports