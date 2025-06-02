Published Jun 2, 2025
OT Gregory Patrick's return boosts Notre Dame's star power in new Rivals250
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND

Two May verbal commitments and the Rivals250 player rankings re-entry on Monday of offensive tackle commit Gregory Patrick nudged Notre Dame football’s presence in Rivals’ accounting of the top players in the 2026 class to 11.

That’s three more in the current Rivals250 snapshot than the Irish had in their 2025 class of 25 prospects at the end of that recruiting cycle in a class that ranked No. 11 overall.

Currently, Notre Dame has the No. 2-ranked class in the 2026 cycle, sandwiched between No. 1 USC and No. 3 Ohio State. The Irish have 16 commitments and are looking to add more this month during a deluge of official visits that includes so far 14 more uncommitted players in the Rivals250 headed to South Bend this month.

The May commitments of running back Jonaz Walton (No. 199) and defensive tackle Tiki Hola (221), along with Patrick’s new No. 249 placement, pushed ND from eight Top250 players in the May update to its current count of 11. The Irish had five in the April update.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

More Content

Chat Transcript: Will tweaks in Notre Dame's recruiting strategy pay off?

Notre Dame's Mike Mickens continues to impact Irish, even without DC title

Freeman evolves from flattening the learning curve to getting ahead of it

Recruiting: Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football summer recruiting, June 1

Updating Notre Dame's depth chart projection heading into summer workouts

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Unlike May, with plenty of upward surges among the Notre Dame commits, there was very little movement among them in June, with no player moving down more than eight spots (Hola) and none moving up more than one.

Offensive tackle Tyler Merrill remains Notre Dame’s top-rated prospect in the class, moving up one spot to No. 80. Running back Javian Osborne (up one to 90) is the only other player currently in the top 100 committed to Notre Dame.

Perhaps the biggest move had nothing to do with rankings and everything to do with timing. Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley — a top target for the Irish and, at No. 93 overall, is the top ranked uncommitted offensive player in the 2026 class — is scheduled to take an official recruiting visit to Notre Dame in June (13-15).

But it was confirmed through a source that he added an unofficial visit ahead of that scheduled time in South Bend and was touring the campus and visiting with the coaching staff on Monday, just as the returning Irish players start their summer program.

Notre Dame’s 12 June-arriving freshmen check in this coming weekend with classes and summer workouts starting for them on June 9.

Two other Rivals250 prospects, both wide receivers, just completed unofficial visits on Sunday — No. 115 Jayden Warren and No. 207 Efrem White, the latter a Florida State commit from Vero Beach, Fla.

OL Tyler Merrill

Previously: No. 81 overall, No. 4 interior offensive line

Now: No. 80 overall, No. 3 interior offensive line

RB Javian Osborne

Previously: No. 91 overall, No. 3 running back

Now: No. 90 overall, No. 3 running back

DE Rodney Dunham

Previously: No. 105 overall, No. 11 edge defender

Now: No. 107 overall, No. 14 edge defender

QB Noah Grubbs

Previously: No. 106 overall, No. 12 quarterback

Now: No. 108 overall, No. 13 quarterback

OL Ben Nichols

Previously: No. 124 overall, No. 7 interior offensive line

Now: No. 126 overall, No. 6 interior offensive line

DE Ebenezer Ewetade

Previously: No. 139 overall, No. 14 edge defender

Now: No. 141 overall, No. 17 edge defender

CB Chaston Smith

Previously: No. 149 overall, No. 13 cornerback

Now: No. 150 overall, No. 13 cornerback

LB Thomas Davis Jr.

Previously: No. 171 overall, No. 13 linebacker

Now: No. 177 overall, No. 10 linebacker

RB Jonaz Walton

Previously: No. 193 overall, No. 7 running back

Now: No. 199 overall, No. 7 running back

DT Tiki Hola

Previously: No. 213 overall, No. 16 defensive tackle

Now: No. 221 overall, No. 17 defensive tackle

OT Gregory Patrick

Previously: Unrated overall, No. 32 offensive tackle

Now: No. 249 overall, No. 27 offensive tackle

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Click here to sign up!

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!