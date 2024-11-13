Notre Dame WBB signs five-star forward Leah Macy

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey hoped to give five-star forward Leah Macy some company on Wednesday, the first day of the eight-day early signing period for women’s college basketball.

And she still hopes to … eventually. But it won’t be this month and it won’t be a high school guard.

Macy is hardly merely a consolation prize. In the 6-3 recruit from Elizabethtown, Ky., who signed with the Irish on Wednesday, Ivey gets an act-alike to outgoing forward Maddy Westbeld, the latter of whom runs out of college eligibility after this season.

Also exiting the roster will be grad transfer forwards Liatu King and Liza Karlen as well All-ACC guard Sonia Citron and former walk-on Sarah Cernugel.

And then there’s some gray area.