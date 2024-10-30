Notre Dame WBB limited on numbers but not firepower in exhibition romp

Center Kylee Watson is out indefinitely while rehabbing from a March ACL tear. It was previously announced guard KK Bransford would take a redshirt year for health reasons.

All-ACC guard Sonia Citron (ankle) and reserve guard Emma Risch (hip) were held out for precautionary reasons, while standout forward Maddy Westbeld (foot injury) has a recovery timetable that calls for a January return.

By game’s end, Notre Dame only had six available players after starting the game with seven. Marquette grad transfer forward Liza Karlen limped off the court with an apparent left foot/ankle injury during the second quarter and didn’t return to action.

For those who were confused by the box score from the sixth-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball exhibition game with overmatched Davenport on Wednesday night, there’s a logical reason why Irish coach Niele Ivey didn’t ever empty her bench in a 101-41 romp.

There was plenty to like about what the Irish actually were able to put on the court against an NCAA Division II team that won three games last season.

Starting with the return of Olivia Miles.

The senior guard just missed a triple-double by a single assist in her first game since an ACL tear at Louisville in late February of 2023. Miles had 15 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

All-America sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers with 31. She was 10-of-13 from the field, with a 3-pointer, and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Also on her stat line were six rebounds, nine assists and five steals for the nation’s leader in that stat category last season.

Newcomer Liatu King had a double-double in her Irish debut. The grad transfer from Pitt accrued 27 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

“When you’re executing and getting good looks and playing together, it’s fun,” King said on the Notre Dame radio network after the game. “This is just a teaser. I’m just excited.”

Another newcomer, freshman center Kate Koval, came off the bench and contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Canadian Olympic team member Cass Prosper added nine points, while former walk-on Sarah Cernugel added a couple of free throws. Karlen had six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots during her 14 minutes on the court before the injury.

The Irish led 33-6 after one quarter, 63-17 at the half and 91-24 after three periods before wearing down in the fourth quarter and getting outscored, 17-10. The Irish shot 77.4% from the field in the first half.

For the game they dominated the boards, 54-25 and coaxed 25 turnovers while committing 16 of their own.

“Stuff happens,” King said of the injuries. “We’ve got to keep moving forward.”

And they’ll do so for real on Monday at home with a season-opening date with Mercyhurst (5 p.m. EST).

NOTRE DAME 101, DAVENPORT 41; Box Score