Notre Dame WBB limited on numbers but not firepower in exhibition romp

in other news
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame outshines Navy in Top 25 matchup
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 win over No. 24 Navy
Notre Dame football passes easy Navy test by pouncing on mistakes
Navy committed six turnovers and the Irish made Midshipmen pay a hefty price
The beauty of Notre Dame's smothering of Navy is its unfinished business
No. 12 Irish more determined than ever to push for ah even higher ceiling after romping past Navy, 51-14.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman press conference transcript after Navy win
Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say after ND's 51-14 victory Saturday over No. 24 Navy.
Game balls to Schrauth, Sneed and Leonard in Notre Dame's rout of Navy
Returning offensive line starter brings toughness to the Irish offense in No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 romp.
in other news
Postgame Takeaways: Notre Dame outshines Navy in Top 25 matchup
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 win over No. 24 Navy
Notre Dame football passes easy Navy test by pouncing on mistakes
Navy committed six turnovers and the Irish made Midshipmen pay a hefty price
The beauty of Notre Dame's smothering of Navy is its unfinished business
No. 12 Irish more determined than ever to push for ah even higher ceiling after romping past Navy, 51-14.
For those who were confused by the box score from the sixth-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball exhibition game with overmatched Davenport on Wednesday night, there’s a logical reason why Irish coach Niele Ivey didn’t ever empty her bench in a 101-41 romp.
She didn’t have one.
By game’s end, Notre Dame only had six available players after starting the game with seven. Marquette grad transfer forward Liza Karlen limped off the court with an apparent left foot/ankle injury during the second quarter and didn’t return to action.
All-ACC guard Sonia Citron (ankle) and reserve guard Emma Risch (hip) were held out for precautionary reasons, while standout forward Maddy Westbeld (foot injury) has a recovery timetable that calls for a January return.
Center Kylee Watson is out indefinitely while rehabbing from a March ACL tear. It was previously announced guard KK Bransford would take a redshirt year for health reasons.
More Content
► Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame football need to tweak future scheduling?
► Film Analysis: Riley Leonard put together well-rounded performance vs. Navy
► Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Navy
► Notre Dame makes significant headway in the polls ahead of bye week
► Analysis: Notre Dame's road ahead and how the Irish need to navigate it
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
There was plenty to like about what the Irish actually were able to put on the court against an NCAA Division II team that won three games last season.
Starting with the return of Olivia Miles.
The senior guard just missed a triple-double by a single assist in her first game since an ACL tear at Louisville in late February of 2023. Miles had 15 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.
All-America sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo led all scorers with 31. She was 10-of-13 from the field, with a 3-pointer, and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Also on her stat line were six rebounds, nine assists and five steals for the nation’s leader in that stat category last season.
Newcomer Liatu King had a double-double in her Irish debut. The grad transfer from Pitt accrued 27 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
“When you’re executing and getting good looks and playing together, it’s fun,” King said on the Notre Dame radio network after the game. “This is just a teaser. I’m just excited.”
Another newcomer, freshman center Kate Koval, came off the bench and contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
Canadian Olympic team member Cass Prosper added nine points, while former walk-on Sarah Cernugel added a couple of free throws. Karlen had six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots during her 14 minutes on the court before the injury.
The Irish led 33-6 after one quarter, 63-17 at the half and 91-24 after three periods before wearing down in the fourth quarter and getting outscored, 17-10. The Irish shot 77.4% from the field in the first half.
For the game they dominated the boards, 54-25 and coaxed 25 turnovers while committing 16 of their own.
“Stuff happens,” King said of the injuries. “We’ve got to keep moving forward.”
And they’ll do so for real on Monday at home with a season-opening date with Mercyhurst (5 p.m. EST).
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE