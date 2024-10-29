Advertisement
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman press conference transcript after Navy win
Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say after ND's 51-14 victory Saturday over No. 24 Navy.
• Eric Hansen
Game balls to Schrauth, Sneed and Leonard in Notre Dame's rout of Navy
Returning offensive line starter brings toughness to the Irish offense in No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 romp.
• Eric Hansen
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 51-14 win over Navy
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG
Billy Schrauth warmed up at first-team left guard
• Tyler James
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone
Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.
• Eric Hansen
Analysis: Notre Dame's road ahead and how the Irish need to navigate it
