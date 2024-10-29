Analysis: Notre Dame's road ahead and how the Irish need to navigate it

Advertisement

in other news

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman press conference transcript after Navy win

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman press conference transcript after Navy win

Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say after ND's 51-14 victory Saturday over No. 24 Navy.

Forums content
 • Eric Hansen
Game balls to Schrauth, Sneed and Leonard in Notre Dame's rout of Navy

Game balls to Schrauth, Sneed and Leonard in Notre Dame's rout of Navy

Returning offensive line starter brings toughness to the Irish offense in No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 romp.

 • Eric Hansen
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 51-14 win over Navy

Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 51-14 win over Navy

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Billy Schrauth warmed up at first-team left guard

 • Tyler James
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.

Video content
 • Eric Hansen

in other news

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman press conference transcript after Navy win

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman press conference transcript after Navy win

Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say after ND's 51-14 victory Saturday over No. 24 Navy.

Forums content
 • Eric Hansen
Game balls to Schrauth, Sneed and Leonard in Notre Dame's rout of Navy

Game balls to Schrauth, Sneed and Leonard in Notre Dame's rout of Navy

Returning offensive line starter brings toughness to the Irish offense in No. 12 Notre Dame's 51-14 romp.

 • Eric Hansen
Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 51-14 win over Navy

Game Thread: Live updates from Notre Dame's 51-14 win over Navy

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Premium contentForums content
 • Tyler James
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Analysis: Notre Dame's road ahead and how the Irish need to navigate it
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement