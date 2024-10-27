Advertisement

Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone

Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.

 • Eric Hansen
Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy

Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy

Here are the players to watch when No. 12 Notre Dame clashes with No. 24 Navy on Saturday.

 • Eric Hansen
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

 • Inside ND Sports
Film Analysis: Notre Dame's interior offensive line needs to play better

Film Analysis: Notre Dame's interior offensive line needs to play better

The Irish running game was limited by interior blocking against Georgia Tech

 • Tyler James
Notebook: Rebuilding cornerback depth still really matters for Notre Dame

Notebook: Rebuilding cornerback depth still really matters for Notre Dame

Freshman CB Karson Hobbs, transfer DB Max Hurleman earn praise for their progress in expanding roles.

 • Eric Hansen

Oct 27, 2024
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Navy
Eric Hansen
