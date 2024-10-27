Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Navy

in other news
Join us live for Notre Dame-Navy postgame reaction on Into the eNDzone
Former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton and Eric Hansen break down ND-Navy and take your questions live.
Players to Watch: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy
Here are the players to watch when No. 12 Notre Dame clashes with No. 24 Navy on Saturday.
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of Saturday's game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
Film Analysis: Notre Dame's interior offensive line needs to play better
The Irish running game was limited by interior blocking against Georgia Tech
Notebook: Rebuilding cornerback depth still really matters for Notre Dame
Freshman CB Karson Hobbs, transfer DB Max Hurleman earn praise for their progress in expanding roles.
