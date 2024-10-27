Notre Dame makes significant headway in the polls ahead of bye week

Ten days before the college football rankings begin to matter and aren’t just fodder for social media squabbles, Notre Dame made its final impression Saturday with its most lopsided win over a ranked opponent since 1992 and third-widest margin in such a matchup ever,

The Irish (7-1) won’t have another data point to contribute to its College Football Playoff case for inclusion until four days after the CFP selection committee releases its first set of rankings Nov. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The committee’s Dec. 9 rankings will determine which 12 teams make the first-ever 12-team version of the College Football Player and in what seeded order.

In the meantime, Notre Dame’s 51-14 demolition of then-No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., played well Sunday in the season-long polls voted on by the AP media panel and FBS coaches panel. That is, coupled with Texas A&M’s 38-23 takedown of former Irish coach Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

The Irish moved from No. 11 to No. 9 in the coaches poll, and from No. 12 to 8 in the AP poll. The Aggies (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC), now the only unbeaten team in SEC play, are the only current Top 25 team ND has played/beaten, but it’s a big perceptual point. The Irish opened the 2024 season with a 23-13 takedown of Texas A&M in College Station, Texas on Aug. 31.

The Aggies moved up four spots to No. 10 in the AP poll.