If the Notre Dame women’s basketball team is going to find a higher gear as it chases double-bye status in next month’s ACC Tournament and home court in the NCAA Tourney after that, the 19th-ranked Irish may have provided a glimpse of it Monday night at Duke. Now if they can only bottle it and replicate it. Consistently. Sophomore guard KK Bransford and senior forward Nat Marshall, the only two reserves Irish head coach Niele Ivey regularly deploys, shook off a quiet first half from each to help the Irish land a TKO in the third quarter, then close out the host Blue Devils in the fourth, 70-62, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. And it didn’t hurt that point guard Hannah Hidalgo’s experience of hitting the proverbial freshman wall lasted all of one game.

The nation’s third-leading scorer followed up her career-low 10 point performance and 4-of-19 shooting in Thursday night’s 59-43 collective cratering against NC State with a more typical Hidalgo stat-stuffing performance that keeps her percolating in the first-team All-American discussion as well as re-editing the ND and ACC record books. Twenty-three points — on 7-of-16 shooting from the field — six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Already the ACC’s all-time leader for steals as a freshman, she’s climbed to No. 3 on the ACC all-time freshman scoring chart, with No. 1 well within reach. More importantly Hidalgo, with a more balanced surrounding cast Monday night, keeps the Irish (19-6, 9-5 ACC) alive for a possible No. 4 seed in both the ACC and NCAA Tourneys. The Irish are in a standings scrum with eight teams fighting for status in both, with even lower-division Miami projected into the NCAA field at the moment as a ninth ACC team. As far as the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology from ESPN, Notre Dame is projected as a 5 seed, with the top four seeds in each region getting to play first-and-second round games at home. “I’m really proud of this team,” Ivey said after the Irish broke a three-game series losing streak to Duke. “Hannah made big plays down the stretch. Came up with some incredible steals. Her energy defensively really ignited us. She’s just been phenomenal all season, and I just thought she had an extremely solid game tonight. “Took great shots. Shot with confidence, and did a great job of distributing and just running the team. We had a lot of balance tonight. The offense looked a lot better, and [I] just want to continue to grow from this.” They did their best growing on Monday night during a 14-0 third-quarter run. In it the Irish finally broke away from making the Duke matchup look like a rerun of the NC State loss and held the Blue Devils (16-9, 8-6) to their lowest third-quarter scoring output of the season (nine points).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc0ODI3MTYxMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK