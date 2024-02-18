SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jack Larsen and CJ Carr take turns bugging each other to get inside the Irish Athletics Center togher. The two early enrolled freshman try to connect as much as possible for Larsen, a tight end, to run routes and catches passes from Carr, a quarterback. The two have been developing a relationship since they committed just weeks apart in June 2022. “That’s my guy,” said Larsen. “He’s a hard worker. He likes to get in there late — stretch after workouts, classes, stuff like that. I think we both have that ‘get in when other people aren’t and work hard’ [mentality]. He’s a great guy to be around. Fun. Always cracking jokes. He’s always a good time.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTc0ODI3MTYxMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

