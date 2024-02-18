Terry announced Sunday his pledge to Notre Dame. The Irish offered the 2025 recruit while he was on campus for Notre Dame's junior day event Jan. 20.

Less than one month after receiving an offer from Notre Dame, three-star wide receiver Shaun Terry has verbally committed to the Irish.

Terry proved to be a dynamic weapon for Ironton (Ohio) High during his junior season. He caught 27 passes for 525 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. Terry rushed 28 times for 391 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned four punts for touchdowns.

"Shaun Terry is not going to put up monster stats at Ironton since that school runs the ball so often, but the three-star receiver is going to give a much-needed boost of speed and athleticism to Notre Dame's offense," said Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "On 27 catches last season, he had nine touchdowns which is very impressive. He can also be used on jet sweeps and on special teams because he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands. And for someone who's never going to be the biggest receiver on the field, Terry does a great job of staying on his feet and not being tackled easily."

Notre Dame expanded its wide receiver target list after hiring wide receivers coach Mike Brown in December to replace Chansi Stuckey. Brown inherited a 2025 class without any verbal commitments from wide receivers and has offered nine 2025 prospects at the position since joining the Irish. Two of them are now commited: Terry and three-star recruit Elijah Burress, who also visited for junior day and committed Feb. 10.

The other offers have gone to four-star recruits Tanook Hines, Michael Terry and Donovan Olugbode and three-star recruits Raiden Vines-Bright, Lex Cyrus, Nas Newkirk and Vernon Allen III.

Notre Dame's target number for wide receivers in the 2025 class is believed to be four. The two remaining receivers the Irish are likely best positioned for at this point are four-star recruit Derek Meadows of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and three-star recruit Jerome Bettis Jr. of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy.

Notre Dame's top-ranked 2025 class now consists of 16 commitments. The class, which has 1,828 points from the Rivals team recruiting rankings formula, includes 12 four-star recruits and four three-star recruits.

