Notre Dame Vs. Navy In Dublin Will Be Played Under The Lights

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock

It’s always a big deal when Notre Dame travels to another continent to take on one of its most historic opponents, but the 2020 contest against Navy in Dublin, Ireland just became even more special.

The game will be a 7 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Aug. 29, which mean it will be played under the lights at AVIVA Stadium.

In terms of Eastern Standard Time, this equates to a 2 p.m. start. The contest will be aired on ESPN.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly running out of the tunnel.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly running out of the tunnel. (Andris Visockis)

This should be a much more favorable start time for Fighting Irish fans in comparison to the Notre Dame-Navy matchup in Dublin to open the 2012 season, which started at 9 a.m. ET.

Named the Emerald Isle Classic, Notre Dame defeated Navy 50-10, which gave the Irish their first win on their way to a perfect 12-0 regular season.

This will be the third time Notre Dame has traveled to Ireland. The first time was in 1996, a game dubbed the Shamrock Classic.

Notre Dame’s most recent matchup with Navy on Nov. 16 resulted in a 52-20 Fighting Irish victory.

