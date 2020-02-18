It’s always a big deal when Notre Dame travels to another continent to take on one of its most historic opponents, but the 2020 contest against Navy in Dublin, Ireland just became even more special.

The game will be a 7 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Aug. 29, which mean it will be played under the lights at AVIVA Stadium.

In terms of Eastern Standard Time, this equates to a 2 p.m. start. The contest will be aired on ESPN.