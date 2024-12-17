Notre Dame Stadium will be filled with rally towels for CFP home game

Notre Dame will distribute rally towels inside Notre Dame Stadium for the College Football Playoff game against Indiana. (Photo by Screenshot of Notre Dame Athletics video)

Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said Notre Dame Stadium is going to sound and feel like a home football game on Friday night. That's when No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) will host No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) in the first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The presentation of the game in the stadium will be slightly different with an intro video for the visiting Hoosiers and some College Football Playoff promos, but for the most part it's going to seem like a Notre Dame home game. That's because it is, and Notre Dame earned it. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Gold and blue rally towels that are colored similar to the famous "Play Like A Champion Today" sign will be distributed to fans in Notre Dame Stadium at Friday's game. The football program released a video Tuesday unveiling and promoting the towels. Bevacqua brought one with him to his press conference in Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday. Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 8 p.m. EST, and it will be televised on ABC and ESPN. Notre Dame Stadium Gates A, B, C, D, and E are set to open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Doors for the hospitality areas in Duncan Student Center, Corbett Family Hall, and O'Neill Hall two hours prior to kickoff.