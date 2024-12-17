Tracking the transfer trails and postseason paths for Notre Dame's expats

Indiana backup cornerback JoJo Johnson is one of four former Notre Dame football players who will be a part of the first 12-team College Football Playoff. (Photo by Indiana University Athletics photo)

When Notre Dame starts its College Football Playoff run Friday night at home, with expected plunging mercury and escalating decibels, four former Irish players will find themselves chasing the same dream. One even inside Notre Dame Stadium, though Indiana redshirt junior cornerback JoJo Johnson doesn’t figure prominently into the 10th-seeded Hoosiers’ defensive game plan. Nor has he really at any point during his second year at IU and first under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti. Johnson has just 15 snaps on defense spread over two games and an additional seven special teams plays in a third game. That after playing in 12 games as a reserve for the Hoosiers in 2023 with 12 tackles and a pass breakup. The 6-foot, 184-pound Merrillville, Ind., product spent the 2022 season at Iowa Western Community College playing for the NJCAA national champs after sitting out his freshman season at Notre Dame as a medical redshirt. Among the reasons for the backslide in playing time at IU in 2024 were the high volume of transfers Cignetti brought in last offseason, including 2024 All-Big Ten cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, who played for Cignetti at James Madison in 2023.

Indiana (11-1) and 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) clash Friday night in one of four CFP first-round games (8 EST, ABC/ESPN), with the other three to be held next Saturday. Friday’s survivor advances to a Jan. 1 quarterfinal matchup with 2 seed Georgia (11-2) at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. A total of 33 former Irish were on opening-day rosters elsewhere this season, with Johnson, tight end Holden Staes (Tennessee), cornerback Lorenzo Styles (Ohio State) and offensive tackle Caleb Johnson (SMU) the ones whose teams made it to the College Football Playoff. A 34th former Irish player, linebacker Nolan Ziegler, spent the season working out after initially committing to Central Michigan last offseason. He is currently in the transfer portal looking for a relaunch and plans to announce where that landed him Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. Here is a rundown of how all of the Notre Dame transfers still playing college football fared in 2024:



CLASS OF 2019

• KENDALL ABDUR-RAHMAN, WR, McKENDREE 2024 Stat Line: 50 receptions for 662 yards and 5 TDs for the NCAA Div. II school. Also averaged 24.1 yards on 10 kickoff returns and rushed for 5 yards on 2 carries. Postseason Plan: With a 5-6 overall record, McKendree didn’t qualify for the NCAA D-2 playoffs. Other Stopovers: Western Kentucky 2021-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2019-20 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 59 multi-position athlete • QUINN CARROLL, OT, MINNESOTA 2024 Stat Line: A three-year starter for the Gophers after transferring from ND, Carroll split his final college season between right guard (5 starts) and right tackle (7 starts). Postseason Plan: Minnesota (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) is set to take on Virginia Tech (6-6) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Jan. 3 at Charlotte, N.C. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 68 nationally, No. 7 offensive tackle • ANTONIO CARTER II, S, JACKSONVILLE STATE 2024 Stat Line: Carter found the productivity at his third school that he struggled to put together during his one-year pit stop with the Irish. The converted cornerback, in his second season as a safety, collected a team-high 103 tackles — 95 more than he had in 2023 with Notre Dame with the initial position switch. That included 4.5 tackles for loss in 2024 with a sack. He also had three pass breakups, an interception and a QB hurry. Postseason Plan: The Gamecocks dropped their first three games of the season before rebounding to go 9-4 overall and 7-1 in CUSA. They avenged their only league loss, to Western Kentucky, in the CUSA Championship Game and earned a trip to the Cure Bowl to play MAC champ Ohio, Friday in Orlando, Fla. Other Stopovers: Rhode Island 2019-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 0-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback • ZEKE CORRELL, C, NC STATE 2024 Stat Line: Correll had a strong bounceback season for the Wolfpack, earning third-team All-ACC honors while starting all 12 games at center. He was voted a captain by his teammates. Postseason Plan: NC State (6-6, 3-5 ACC) takes on East Carolina, Dec.. 28 at the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 114 nationally, No. 6 offensive guard • OSITADINMA EKWONU, LB, CHARLOTTE 2024 Stat Line: Ekwonu saved his best for last, as he had by far his most productive college season in 2024, with a career-high 23 tackles — 19 more than his previous high set in 2023. He made two career starts, both this past season, and got his first career interception, against UAB, in his final college game. Postseason Plan: The 49ers finished a win shy of bowl eligibility, 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the AAC, and fired head coach Biff Poggi. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 232 nationally, No. 15 inside linebacker • JOHN OLMSTEAD, OL, MAINE 2024 Stat Line: Started 11 games at right tackle for the Black Bears. Postseason Plan: Maine (5-7, 3-5 CAA) did not qualify for the FCS Playoffs. Other Stopovers: Lafayette 2020-23 Years at Notre Dame: 2019 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 118 nationally, No. 15 offensive tackle • NANA OSAFO-MENSAH, DE, TCU 2024 Stat Line: Earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after recording career high of 35 tackles, with seven tackles for loss, three sacks and five QB hurries in his first season with the Horned Frogs. Postseason Plan: TCU (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) takes on Louisiana (10-3) Dec. 28 in the New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 23 weakside defensive end • ISAIAH RUTHERFORD, CB, UMASS 2024 Stat Line: Rutherford had a quiet final college season, collecting eight tackles, with one for a loss in 10 games for a team that fired its coach, Don Brown, with two games left in a 2-10 season. Rutherford did have five pass breakups, and his lone interception came against Notre Dame nemesis Northern Illinois, in a 34-20 loss to the Huskies on the road four weeks after NIU took down the Irish. Postseason Plan: UMass is home for the holidays with new head coach Joe Harasymiak laying the groundwork for the Minutemen’s move to the MAC for next season. Other Stopovers: Arizona 2021-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2019-20 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 110 nationally, No. 12 cornerback • KJ WALLACE, NICKEL, UCLA 2023 Stat Line: One of five former Irish on the Bruins’ roster this season, Wallace followed up a strong season at Georgia Tech in 2023 with an even more productive one in his lone season with the Bruins — 50 tackles, with nine for a loss and a sack. He also had 10 pass breakups and a QB hurry. Postseason Plan: UCLA is home for the holidays after finishing 5-7 overall and 3-6 as a member of the Big Ten. Other Stopovers: Georgia Tech 2022-23 Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 57 cornerback

CLASS OF 2020

• JAY BRUNELLE, WR, BOSTON COLLEGE 2024 Stat Line: The former Notre Dame football summer camp discovery played mostly special teams when he did play this season, seeing action in five games with 10 snaps at wide receiver. He did not have a reception or show up anywhere else on the stat line during his two seasons with the Eagles. Postseason Plan: BC (7-5, 4-4 ACC) faces Nebraska on Dec. 28 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York. Other Stopovers: Yale 2021-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2020 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a wide receiver • MICHAEL CARMODY, OT, UCLA 2024 Stat Line: For the first time since 2021, the oft-injured Carmody saw action in more than one game in a season. He played two as a backup tackle for the Bruins in 2024, logging a total of 15 snaps. Postseason Plan: UCLA is home for the holidays after finishing 5-7 overall and 3-6 as a member of the Big Ten. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 231 nationally, No. 22 offensive tackle • RAMON HENDERSON, S, UCLA 2024 Stat Line: Henderson played a lot more for UCLA than he did as a rotational player for the Irish in 2023, but not better, as his 48.7 season film grade from Pro Football Focus suggests. He did collect 34 tackles, a sack, an interception, four pass breakups, two QB hurries and a forced fumble over 12 games, but he struggled mightily in the run game and especially with tackling. Postseason Plan: UCLA is home for the holidays after finishing 5-7 overall and 3-6 as a member of the Big Ten. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback • AIDAN KEANAAINA, NG, CALIFORNIA 2024 Stat Line: The Bears proved to be a great fit for the 6-3, 320-pounder. He started all 12 games for Cal and recorded 42 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with a sack, as well as a QB hurry and a pass breakup. He’ll be joined on the Cal D-line next year by ND transfer Tyson Ford, who announced his commitment to the Bears on Friday. Postseason Plan: Cal (6-6, 2-6 ACC) is set to play 24th-ranked UNLV (10-3) on Wednesday in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk in Inglewood, Calif. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 29 defensive tackle • CLARENCE LEWIS, CB, SYRACUSE 2024 Stat Line: Starting corner for the Orange and he finished the regular season with 38 tackles, including one for loss, an interception and 11 pass breakups. He had seven tackles in Syracuse’s 42-38 upset of Miami on Nov. 30 that knocked the Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff field. Postseason Plan: No. 21 Syracuse (9-3) takes on Washington State (8-4) in the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27 at San Diego. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 84 cornerback • CALEB OFFORD, CB, ALABAMA STATE 2024 Stat Line: In 12 games for the FCS Hornets, Offord had an interception, four pass breakups and 29 tackles, including 0.5 for loss. Postseason Plan: Alabama State (7-5, 5-3 SWAC) is home for the holidays after failing to qualify for the FCS Playoffs. Other Stopovers: Buffalo 2022-23 Years at Notre Dame: 2020-21 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 46 cornerback • DREW PYNE, QB, MISSOURI 2024 Stat Line: Completed 48 of 82 passes for 391 yards and 3 TDs with 3 interceptions. Also rushed for 21 yards on 15 carries. Pyne played in six games, and sometimes in some high-leverage situations due to intermittent unavailability of starter Brady Cook. All three TDs came in a win over Oklahoma. He had a pass-efficiency rating of 104.7, which is on a par with what he produced last season at Arizona State and roughly 50 points lower than his final season at ND (2022). Postseason Plan: The 19th-ranked Tigers (9-3, 5-3 SEC) take on Iowa (8-4) in the Music City Bowl, Dec. 30 at Nashville, Tenn. Other Stopovers: Arizona State 2023 Years at Notre Dame: 2020-22 (transferred to Notre Dame in the spring of 2024 to earn his degree before heading to Missouri) Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 118 nationally, No. 7 pro-style QB • CHRIS TYREE, WR, VIRGINIA 2024 Stat Line: One of two former Irish players whose teams faced Notre Dame in 2024 but the only one who actually saw action. It did not go well. Tyree muffed the opening kickoff, which the Irish recovered, and had just one catch for 3 yards while being targeted six times in Virginia’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 16. For the season, the former Irish wide receiver and running back played in 10 games and caught 24 passes for 136 yards. He also ran the ball 11 times for 43 yards, averaged 17.6 yards on 12 kickoff returns and returned one punt for 11 yards. Postseason Plan: The Cavaliers are home for the holidays after losing six of their final seven games to finish 5-7. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 79 nationally, No. 4 all-purpose back

CLASS OF 2021

• DEVIN AUPIU, DE, UCLA 2024 Stat Line: Had a career-high 15 tackles in 2024 in 11 games for the Bruins at defensive end, eight of them starts. Aupiu, also had 4.5 tackles for loss with a shared sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a QB hurry. Postseason Plan: UCLA is home for the holidays after finishing 5-7 overall and 3-6 as a member of the Big Ten. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: Transferred in the summer of 2021 before his freshman season began. Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 39 weakside defensive end • RYAN BARNES, CB, UMASS 2024 Stat Line: Barnes was actually UMass’ top-rated player on either side of the ball by Pro Football Focus (90.8 season film grade), though in a relatively limited sample size (99 defensive snaps). Barnes played in eight games on special teams and seven on defense for the Minutemen, missing four games due to injury, and amassing seven tackles and his first career interception. Postseason Plan: UMass (2-10) is home for the holidays with new head coach Joe Harasymiak laying the groundwork for the Minutemen’s move to the MAC for next season. Don Brown was fired as head coach with two games left in the season. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 60 cornerback • CANE BERRONG, TE, COASTAL CAROLINA 2024 Stat Line: After not catching a pass for the Chanticleers in 2023, Berrong caught 11 over 12 games in 2024, for 140 yards and one TD. Postseason Plan: Coastal Carolina (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) plays a home game for its bowl game, next Monday vs. UTSA (6-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 35 tight end • LOGAN DIGGS, RB, OLE MISS 2024 Stat Line: Diggs had offseason knee surgery last winter, missed spring practice and all 12 of Ole Miss’ regular-season games. Postseason Plan: The 16th-ranked Rebels (9-3, 5-3 SEC) face Duke (9-3) Jan. 2 in the Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla. Other Stopovers: LSU 2023 Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 19 running back • CALEB JOHNSON, OT, SMU 2024 Stat Line: A deep reserve not listed in SMU’s two-deeps at tackle, Johnson played 27 snaps as a reserve in 2024 and 12 more on special teams. Postseason Plan: The 11th-seeded Mustangs (11-2) visit 6 seed Penn State (11-2) on Saturday in a first-round College Football Playoff game. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 31 offensive tackle • JOJO JOHNSON, CB, INDIANA 2024 Stat Line: Johnson’s only statistic so far in three games this season as a reserve cornerback and special teams player is an assisted tackle. Postseason Plan: 10 seed Indiana (11-1) visits 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) Friday night in South Bend, Ind., in a first-round College Football Playoff game. Other Stopovers: Iowa Western C.C. 2022 Years at Notre Dame: 2021 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback • PRINCE KOLLIE, LB, VANDERBILT 2024 Stat Line: After seeing no game action in 2023 for the Commodores, the former high school Butkus Award winner saw action in all 12 regular-season games for Vanderbilt this season as a backup linebacker and special teams stalwart. Kollie had 18 tackles, with a sack and a pass breakup. Postseason Plan: Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5 SEC) plays Georgia Tech (7-5) in the Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 27 at Birmingham, Ala. It’s just Vandy’s 10th-ever bowl appearance and first since playing Baylor in the Texas Bowl in 2018. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 243 nationally, No. 18 outside linebacker • LORENZO STYLES, CB, OHIO STATE 2024 Stat Line: After playing just three defensive snaps along with special teams duty in 2023, Styles played in all 12 regular-season games for the Buckeyes in 2024 as a reserve cornerback. He heads into the College Football Playoff with 13 tackles and three pass breakups. Postseason Plan: No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2) hosts 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) on Saturday in a first-round College Football Playoff matchup. Other Stopovers: None. Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 56 nationally, No. 6 wide receiver

CLASS OF 2022

• JAYDEN BELLAMY, CB, SYRACUSE 2024 Stat Line: The part-time starter opposite former Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis accrued 37 tackles, including one for loss, as well as two interceptions and six pass breakups. Postseason Plan: No. 21 Syracuse (9-3) takes on Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27 at San Diego. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 46 cornerback • BRYCE MCFERSON, P, MARYLAND 2024 Stat Line: McFerson averaged 45.1 yards on 52 punts for the Terps, the identical average he had for Notre Dame on 38 punts in 2023 in his only season at Notre Dame’s No. 1 punter. Postseason Plan: Maryland is home for the holidays after finishing 4-8 overall and in 17th place in the 18-team Big Ten at 1-8. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 2-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a kicker • TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WR, CALIFORNIA 2024 Stat Line: An injury limited Merriweather to four games. In those games he had a total of nine catches for 105 yards and a TD. Postseason Plan: Cal (6-6, 2-6 ACC) is set to play 24th-ranked UNLV (10-3) on Wednesday in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk in Inglewood, Calif. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 135 nationally, No. 22 as a wide receiver • HOLDEN STAES, TE, TENNESSEE 2024 Stat Line: Played in all 12 regular-season games for the Vols, starting three. Staes heads into the College Football Playoff with 15 receptions for 131 yards and a TD. Postseason Plan: No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2) takes on 8 seed Ohio State (10–2) Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, in a College Football Playoff first-round game. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 8 tight end • JOEY TANONA, OL, PURDUE 2024 Stat Line: Just getting back on the field for Tanona was a victory in itself, even if he was limited to 56 snaps spread over six games in a backup role at both guard and tackle in 2024. Tanona suffered a head injury as a passenger in a career accident during his first semester at Notre Dame in the winter of 2022, and medically retired before his freshman season started. But after two years on the sidelines, Tanona last December decided to try to reboot his career at Purdue. He did not see action against his old team when Notre Dame beat Purdue, 66-7, on Sept. 14. Postseason Plan: New coach Barry Odom is working on building a foundation after Purdue purged Ryan Walters after just two seasons and a 5-19 record. The Boilermakers finished 18th in the 18-team Big Ten (0-9) and lost their last 11 games to end up 1-11 overall. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 178 nationally, No. 8 offensive guard

CLASS OF 2023

• MICAH BELL, WR, VANDERBILT 2024 Stat Line: Bell never played a down or any snaps on special teams after moving from cornerback to wide receiver when he made the move to Vanderbilt. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 and now promotes himself as a multi-position prospect, capable of playing on either side of the ball. Postseason Plan: Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5 SEC) plays Georgia Tech (7-5) in the Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 27 at Birmingham, Ala. It’s just Vandy’s 10th-ever bowl appearance and first since playing Baylor in the Texas Bowl in 2018. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 6 multi-position athlete • RICO FLORES JR., WR, UCLA 2024 Stat Line: An undisclosed injury that required season-ending surgery limited ND’s second-leading receiver in 2023 to just four games played for UCLA this past season. In those games, he had 12 catches for 167 yards and a TD. He is not expected back until after the Bruins’ 2025 season is underway. Postseason Plan: UCLA is home for the holidays after finishing 5-7 overall and 3-6 as a member of the Big Ten. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 141 nationally, No. 23 wide receiver • BRAYLON JAMES, WR, TCU 2024 Stat Line: James played in eight games overall, including special teams duty, with four coming as a backup wide receiver. He had two receptions for six yards in 22 offensive snaps. Postseason Plan: TCU (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) takes on Louisiana (10-3) Dec. 28 in the New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 157 nationally, No. 28 wide receiver

