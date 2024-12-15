Notre Dame makes another football investment — extending Freeman's contract

Inside ND Sports was able to confirm NBC’s and ESPN’s reports that Freeman signed a four-year contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the college game. Combined with the two years left on his initial contract signed three Decembers ago, Freeman is now under contract through the 2030 season.

On Sunday, the ND powers-that-be made one more.

That is, when you heard Freeman talk about the recent investments Notre Dame continued to make all around the third-year Irish head coach and the football program.

Speculation about Marcus Freeman having legitimate interest in becoming the Chicago Bears’ next permanent head coach or maybe going home to Ohio State if that head coaching job came open in the coming weeks always felt more click-baity or fantasy-based than reality.

“I am grateful for the support of the Board of Trustees, led by John Veihmeyer, President Fr. Bob Dowd, C.S.C., and Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua,” Freeman said Sunday evening in a statement. “The investment they continue to pour into our program is invaluable to our student-athletes and staff.

“This commitment goes well beyond myself, as they are dedicated to ensuring all aspects of our program are competitive within the upper echelon of college football.”

Exact financial terms were not disclosed.

The Ohio State grad, who turns 39 next month, is 30-9 as ND’s head coach since being elevated from defensive coordinator in December of 2021 and succeeding Brian Kelly. The Irish (11-1), ranked fifth and seeded seventh, host 10 seed Indiana (11-1) Friday night at Notre Dame Stadium in a College Football Playoff first-round game.

Among the supports that Freeman has credited with making the ND job so attractive to him is the Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall, a 150,000-square foot football support facility announced in April, set to open in the fall of 2026 and currently under construction.

But it’s philosophical supports as well, like allowing the Irish to be competitive in the NIL space, like a media rights deal negotiated this year that keeps Notre Dame in step financially with the Big Ten and SEC when it comes to competing for assistant coaches and funding facilities.

And extending their head coach. And hiring and retaining two of the best coordinators in college football, in Mike Denbrock (offensive) and Al Golden (defense), respectively, last winter.

It’s finding middle ground when it comes to admissions and the transfer portal, widening the pool in which Freeman and his staff can peruse and pursue prospects without compromising the school’s greater academic mission.

And what motivates Freeman most now is what ir did on the day he was announced as Kelly’s successor three years ago.

“My current and former players, you are my ‘why,’” Freeman said at a Dec. 6, 2021 press conference. “You are my motivation. You are the reason I get up every day and work as hard as I can to see you all reach your goals. To see you all set a goal and live out a dream is what gives me my inspiration every day to do what I do.”

In the same press conference setting, super-senior nose guard Kurt Hinish let the college football world know that the feeling was mutual.

“He cares about you more as a person than he does as a player,” said the older brother of current Irish D-lineman Donovan Hinsh and one of seven Irish captains who, point blank, told then-athletic director Jack Swarbrick, “not to screw up” the coaching search.

“When you see something like that,” Hinish continued, “it means a lot to you, because in this industry, you don’t see that a lot.”