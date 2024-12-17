Three Notre Dame football commits remains in new Rivals250 for 2026 class

Quarterback Noah Grubbs is Notre Dame's top-ranked commitment in the 2026 class (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

High schools football seasons are coming to a close across the country. And with the early signing period for the 2025 class already in the books, the recruiting attention in college football will be turning to the 2026 class. That includes the Rivals network, which released Tuesday its updated Rivals250 for the 2026 class. Three Notre Dame commits remained in the Rivals250, though two of them joined the class since the previous update in August: quarterback Noah Grubbs, cornerback Chaston Smith and linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Grubbs, who committed to the Irish in June, moved up 12 spots since August. He's now ranked No. 91 overall as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the class. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Smith, who committed to Notre Dame on Dec. 1, dropped 14 spots since August. He's now ranked No. 108 overall as the No. 10 cornerback in the class.

Davis, who committed to the Irish in November, dropped six spots since August. He's now ranked No. 129 overall as the No. 5 inside linebacker in the class.

Notre Dame has two other verbal commitments in the 2025 class: offensive lineman Sullivan Garvin and wide receiver Dylan Faison. Both are three-star recruits. If their star ratings or rankings change, it would come Wednesday when the offensive position rankings update gets released. Following the Rivals250 update, Notre Dame's 2026 class is ranked No. 9 in the country. One of Notre Dame's targets in the Rivals250 plans to make a commitment decision on Dec. 24: offensive lineman Ben Nichols. He's ranked No. 242 overall as the No. 27 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. Notre Dame has offered 99 members of the Rivals250 in the 2026 class. Click here for the full Rivals250.