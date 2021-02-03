LSU hoped to flip Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs from his Notre Dame pledge, but the 6-0, 191-pounder stayed true with the Fighting Irish.

Rivals rates Diggs as three-star recruit, the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 19 running back in the country. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 22 running back and No. 13 player in Louisiana ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 42 running back and No. 20 player in Louisiana

STATS

2020 stats: 139 carries for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns ... Also had two touchdown receptions and a kickoff return score. 2019 stats: 165 carries for 924 yards and five touchdowns ... 26 receptions for 186 yards and four scores.

NOTABLE

• Born on March 17, 2002 • 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association class 5A Outstanding Offensive Player Award • 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association class 5A first-team offense • 2020 Louisiana MaxPreps All-State first-team offense • 2020 Preseason Louisiana All-State high school first-team offense • 2020 Louisiana District 9-5A first-team offense • Led Rummel to a 2019 Louisiana Division I championship • Participates in the long jump and hurdles for the Rummel track and field team

RECRUITMENT

• Earned an offer from Notre Dame May 5, 2020 and committed to the Irish July 29, 2020 despite never visiting campus. • Took his first visit to Notre Dame last December for a self-guided tour. • Received an offer from LSU one week before the early signing period and decided that he wouldn’t announce his destination until the February signing period. • Secretly signed with Notre Dame in December but seemingly second-guessed his choice in January after former Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph, his main recruiter from ND, left for Texas. • Was not directly in contact with LSU as he had already signed a letter of intent with Notre Dame, but he could have potentially been released from his LOI. However, Diggs stuck with the Fighting Irish.

OFFER SHEET

Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Colorado, Florida International, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nicholls State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Southeastern Louisiana, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Tulane, USC, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

2021 PROJECTION

Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree will lead a strong 1-2 punch at running back once again next fall, but Diggs can compete for the No. 3 spot and potentially play a role on special teams.

QUOTABLE

"I believe my future in South Bend will be great. You can expect someone who’s gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder ready to work. I am going to compete and work hard for everything I want. I'm ready to prove everyone who has doubted me wrong." - Diggs

EXPERT TAKE

“Diggs is a well-rounded prospect who specializes in outside runs and can be an effective receiver out of the backfield. He has quick feet and is elusive in space, can quickly change direction, and has great burst and is super twitchy. Diggs has a second gear when he reaches the second level of the defense and flashes a ton of home-run potential.” - Rivals South Central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman

