Notre Dame’s Top 25 Most Important Players, No. 7: Cain Madden

Madden started 31 games at Marshall from 2018-20 and was an All-American last year. (Marshall Athletics)

The players and their rankings were determined by vote from five BlueandGold.com staff members. Next in the countdown is incoming graduate transfer guard Cain Madden, who collected 85 points in our poll.

Why Madden Is Ranked No. 7

Excluding Madden, Notre Dame’s offensive line has 14 scholarship players. Only three have started a college game, and they have 31 combined starts. Seven are freshmen or sophomores. There’s much uncertainty and room for uneven play. Enter Madden, a graduate transfer from Marshall with 31 starts himself. He’s a 24-year-old who has started for three years and improved in each one. His Thundering Herd career culminated with a second-team Associated Press All-America selection in 2020. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best run-blocking guard in college football last season.

He’s experienced. He has performed well at the college level. He’s old. A retooled offensive line with four new starters could use all three of those traits. “We were in the market to add a veteran guy and we found one that really fits,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “Anytime you can add a presence to help the youth, to have a presence up there and help solidify some of the communication up front, that’s an added benefit. “We wanted to make sure we had more presence in the room with guys who have done it. We have a young group, an unproven group, that’s very talented. We have to make sure we do everything we can to get the most out of everybody in that group.” Madden’s June arrival puts less pressure on freshman Rocco Spindler to be ready to start at guard in the season opener at Florida State Sept.5. If Spindler is ready but tackle Blake Fisher isn’t, Notre Dame can put senior Jarrett Patterson at tackle with Madden and Spindler at guard. Notre Dame’s offensive identity won’t be a copy of last season’s run-heavy attack that leaned on an elite offensive line. At the same time, though, the Irish have two standout running backs they want to involve in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. The run game will remain prominent because of them. Adding a run blocker like Madden to help it is a wise move.

Madden’s Status Entering The Season

Despite the experience and high-level play at Marshall, Madden isn’t walking into a starting job. He’s still an up-transfer making the leap from Conference USA to the highest level of the Power Five. That’s never a sure thing. But Madden should be viewed as a projected starter unless he falters in camp or gets passed up. On paper, he’s arguably the most accomplished player on the offensive line. Spindler’s strong first impression was a good start. Will it be enough to have the edge over Madden entering camp, though? That feels like a reach.

Juniors Andrew Kristofic and Quinn Carroll are also competing at guard. They’re former four-star recruits — Carroll was a top-100 prospect — but have not played in high-leverage spots in college. As is the case with Spindler, adding Madden gives them another year to develop if they need it. All but eight of Madden’s 2,139 snaps have come at right guard. He figures to play there if he earns a starting role.

What Would Be A Successful Individual Season?

Up-transfers are rarely locks. The baseline expectation should be that he handles the competition level bump level in training camp well enough to earn a starting job. The expectations when inserting a sixth-year senior are strong communication skills, assignment-sound play and physically holding up against most defensive linemen. If Madden (6-2½, 306) can handle those aspects, starting every game while providing strong run blocking would provide a notable boost and consistency Notre Dame might not have otherwise had. Madden’s pass protection numbers at Marshall were sound as well. In fact, run blocking became a strength for him after pass blocking did. He has allowed two sacks and 23 pressures in 31 games, per Pro Football Focus. If he’s blocking for Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan — the favorite to start at quarterback — being a plus pass blocker becomes even more important. Coan is best when throwing from the pocket and isn’t the improviser or escape artist Ian Book was.

Behind The Ranking

