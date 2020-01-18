Notre Dame is allowed to have its 10 assistant coaches hit the recruiting trail during the contact and evaluation periods. But with Notre Dame currently only having eight assistants on staff, it allows other coaches to hit the trail. Notre Dame defensive analyst Chris O'Leary, who mainly helps with the Irish defensive backs, was in Southern California Friday making stops to see a few Irish targets.

Four-star defensive back Ceyair Wright visited Notre Dame in December. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One of Notre Dame's most important class of 2021 defensive back targets is Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola's Ceyair Wright, who ranks as the No. 145 prospect nationally and No. 9 athlete. Notre Dame offered Wright last August and regularly visit his high school. He made a trip to South Bend in December for the Echoes weekend and enjoyed his visit. "The visit was great," Wright told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I really appreciate the honesty and transparency of everyone on the campus. I had an amazing time."

A prospect who is really emerging as a huge target for the Fighting Irish is La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat cornerback Dyson McCutcheon, a 5-10, 160-pound three-star recruit. The likes of Arizona, BYU, Oregon State, USC, Vanderbilt and Washington State have offered McCutcheon in addition to the Fighting Irish. O'Leary visited Bishop Amat Friday, former Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght visited McCutcheon's school in December, and receivers coach Del Alexander has been in contact with the 2021 prospect as well. "Everyone knows who Notre Dame is," McCutcheon told BGI after receiving an offer from the Irish. "Growing up, I heard about Notre Dame all of the time and how great their campus is and how much tradition they have. Getting a call and offer from them is a big jump in my recruitment."

Downey (Calif.) Warren defensive back Xamarion Gordon added an offer from the Irish in December and received a visit from O'Leary yesterday. The 6-2, 190-pound versatile prospect holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Utah and Washington State in addition to Notre Dame. “I was just really excited,” Gordon said about his offer from Notre Dame. “I felt really blessed in the moment. Notre Dame has great academics and have been competing well out on the field.